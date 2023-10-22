Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 49-0 pummeling at the hands of Michigan

1. If that wasn't the low point in MSU football history, it's up there

EAST LANSING – I haven’t been around for every low point in Michigan State football history, but I can’t imagine too many lower than this.

If Michigan hadn’t taken out starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and others with 5:16 left in the third quarter, this would have almost certainly been MSU’s worst loss to the Wolverines in 100 years — since a 63-0 defeat in Ann Arbor in 1922. That would be the year before Spartan Stadium was built. This was easily on pace to be worse than the 55-0 loss in 1947. It was still the most lopsided loss at Spartan Stadium ever — to anyone, topping the 42-0 loss to the Wolverines in 1983. Good times.

The only argument that MSU’s 49-3 loss at Michigan in 2002 was a lower moment would be that at least now the coaching change has already taken place. This season had been ruined six weeks earlier when Mel Tucker was removed as head coach for misconduct. People had been bracing for this. How’s that for solace?

MSU didn’t look like it belonged on the same field as Michigan. Not in any facet — not on offense, defense, special teams, its discipline or coaching. It seemed like these two program had recruited from different species.

The Spartans didn’t amass 200 yards of total offense. They nearly had double the number of penalty yards (102) as they did rushing yards (57). They mustered 10 first downs, while Michigan had 28. They didn’t sniff the red zone. Not once. They couldn’t move the ball. They couldn’t stop the Wolverines, who made third-and-long look easier than the Spartans did any down-and-short.

MSU was overwhelmed from the start and lost their cool late. Understandably so.

By the end, those who remained in Spartan Stadium were mostly in Maize and Blue. Their band played their fight song. MSU’s players quick ran off the field, while the Wolverines lingered to celebrate with their people.

Tough night for MSU. Just about the toughest.

2. A tough (and almost unfair) second start for Katin Houser and a smart peek at Sam Leavitt

Katin Houser rarely had a clean pocket from which to throw. His receivers didn’t get much separation. He didn’t have much of a chance. But he also didn’t show signs of being a player with the juice to create a little something out of nothing. His number bore that out: 12-for-22 passing, 101 yards, nothing successful downfield.

He’s a redshirt freshman making his second start. Against one of the best defenses in the country, no less. And without the necessary playmakers around him or protection up front to make his job feasible. It was an impossible assignment. I’m not going to make a judgment about the possibilities for Houser’s career after this game.

He does not appear to have the livest of arms, however. His passes to the flat that have to travel any sort of distance just sort of hung out there Saturday. One of those passes became a pick-six. Another throw to the flat was one of two or three throws that also should have been intercepted.

Again, he was throwing a lot off his back foot, often with a dude in face. And a big arm isn’t a requirement to succeed at the college level. But it’s something to watch.

These were wicked circumstances for Houser. The next two weeks — at Minnesota and against Nebraska — will be more telling of who he can grow into.

I think it was smart to give true freshman Sam Leavitt a look late in the game. Leavitt is, at minimum, as intriguing of a prospect as Houser. No question he has more zip in his arm and more speed in his feet. That’s not everything. But it’s not nothing when you’re talking about the long-term assessment of the position and trying to get one of these West Coast kids to stick around beyond this season.

MSU has to make sure it gives Leavitt a real look over the next five weeks, for its own peace of mind. It's one thing this staff can do for this program.

Houser also deserves a longer look — in a different situation than we saw Saturday night.

3. A look on the bright side of life for MSU

Life can change quickly in college football. Things aren’t likely to get any better this season for MSU. They’re more likely to get worse. But the gulf between the programs we saw Saturday night won’t automatically be this severe a year from now. In a couple years, things could be relatively even again. Who knows?

Next season, MSU will have a new coach, a new staff, new hope, perhaps a needed difference-maker or two on offense and a quarterback who’s gotten his feet under him. And remembers nights like this.

Michigan is going to turn over a lot of the important players on its roster, including the best passing quarterback its had since at least the Chad Henne era. Who knows, the Wolverines might also have a new coach, if Jim Harbaugh is lured away to the Chicago Bears or some other NFL franchise to scratch that Super Bowl itch.

In 2013 and ’14 in this rivalry, no one could have pictured 2016. Life comes at you fast in this sport. Two years ago, no one could have predicted now.

MSU needs to get its coach and capture the good vibes that come with the hope of a new era. It needs to hang onto as many players as it can from its 2022 and ’23 recruiting classes, because, despite what we saw on the field Saturday, there are a number of good, young players in that group that would help tremendously in the next couple years as they become upperclassmen.

MSU needs a reset. It’s coming. Getting competitive again doesn’t have to take forever. First, though, more pain. Perhaps look away for a while.

