Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 79-62 win over Oakland

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, left, and Tre Holloman, center, pressure Oakland's Rocket Watts during the first half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

1. MSU keeps its newfound mojo with how it beat Oakland

EAST LANSING – The odds were slim that Monday’s Michigan State game against Oakland was going to come with the same thrills that Saturday’s game against Baylor did. It’s tough to bottle up that exact performance. This 79-62 win, while lacking some of the exhilaration, more than did the job. And without any problematic steps backward.

Sure, it took MSU a while to start making outside shots — hitting just 2 of 10 3s in the first half, before sinking 7 of 11 after the break. This team, we know, is prone to that. The Spartans were also facing a zone defense designed to take the rhythm out of offense and fun out of basketball. The key is not to let the circumstances determine their effort and other areas they can control.

For one, A.J. Hoggard put together another terrific game full of good decision-making — attacking the zone, pushing the pace, scoring in the paint, not settling for outside shots, even when they were there. Hoggard created for others all night, especially MSU’s bigs, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with seven assists and no turnovers.

He and MSU’s other guards stayed locked in on Oakland’s two shooters — Jack Gohlke, who went 1-for-10 from beyond the arc, and Haslett’s Blake Lampman, who’s become a chore to handle and made 4 of 10 from deep, but had to work for everything. Tyson Walker, Tre Holloman and Jeremy Fears spent much of the night on Gohlke, while Jaden Akins and Holloman had Lampman. Hoggard, who also took his turns on Gohlke, most often guarded his old pal Rocket Watts, who’s become much more of a facilitator and pass-first guard than ever before. There was some talking going on. Looked like fun.

In all, Oakland shot 37% and 31% from deep and needed some late buckets to get there. MSU had a whole lot to do with that. In that regard, a big part of what needs to be the Spartans’ identity traveled with them from Little Caesars Arena back to Breslin Center.

Also notably, MSU’s big men showed up again — more on that below. And the Spartans got out and ran. Not quite as much as against Baylor. But more than they have in a lot of games, scoring 20 points on the break, pushing the ball even after makes at times. Walker, who took over in the second half, was set the tone in transition early, memorably finishing with a smooth reverse layup at the rim and, another time, lofting ahead a pass that Akins was able to take in stride and dunk. Fears did a nice job, too, relentlessly pushing the ball.

MSU is never going to be a great half-court offense. To be great, they’re going to have to supplement their offense with pace. They seem to have figured that out again.

Overall, MSU beat an Oakland team that’s given some good teams trouble, especially when Lampman’s been healthy. The Spartans will take it. Along with being back above .500. And keeping their mojo intact.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker makes a 3-pointer against Oakland during the second half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

2. MSU’s big men showed up again

Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper are going to face more sizable and challenging interior matchups regularly in the Big Ten than they did Monday against Oakland and the Grizzlies’ zone defense. But I’ve also seen MSU’s big men struggle against matchups they should win, Sissoko especially. He and Cooper didn’t Monday.

Sissoko was annoyed at himself in the locker room after Saturday’s win at Baylor, saying that he hadn’t done the job this season that he’s at MSU to do — rebound, for one. He had played an exceptional game against Baylor, defending ball screens especially, but thought if he had played that way earlier, MSU wouldn’t have five losses.

Oakland’s defense might have been geared toward making Sissoko and Cooper beat them, but they capitalized.He and Cooper each pulled down eight rebounds Monday, each went 3-for-3 from the floor and seven points, and each had a block and steal in a bizarrely balanced effort that was exactly what the Spartans needed from them — 14 points and 16 rebounds in 37 minutes.

MSU also needs consistency from its centers. This — a second strong game in a row — was a start.

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Oakland during the second half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Oakland edition

Two days after Xavier Booker saw time in MSU’s playing rotation, he didn’t see the court in the first half. But when he finally did, he made a dent. And you could see that in Tom Izzo’s reaction to the things he did well — one specific defensive position, a hook shot out of the post that didn’t go in. He also hit the sort of 3 -point shot that has MSU fans salivating. Tyson Walker found him open in the corner and Booker let it fly and buried it like he’d been shooting all night. Man, that’s a skill. If he can ever do enough to earn more playing time this season, that shot will really help.

Jeremy Fears continues to play better and better. If A.J. Hoggard hadn’t found his game, I think you’d see Fears playing more than 20 minutes a night by now. He’s playing well enough to earn it and for MSU to do well with him seeing that much time. He played 16 minutes, made both his shots, dished three assists and didn’t turn the ball over. His upward trajectory is almost as important as improved play from Hoggard, because Fears is going to play critical minutes all season. If he keeps playing like this, the coaches will trust putting the ball in his hands in late-game situations if needed.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State basketball beats Oakland: 3 quick takes on MSU's win