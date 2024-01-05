Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 92-61 win over Penn State

1. MSU keeps rolling, this time riding the vibes from a bunch of aging former students. Now we find out if this travels.

EAST LANSING – It might be worth scheduling a second Izzone Alumni game — for early March, or perhaps a visit from Purdue. Because Michigan State’s dominance of its opponents during this annual celebration of student sections past continued Thursday night with 92-61 pummeling of Penn State.

MSU has won at least nine straight games in front of its retro student section, whose oldest members are now in their 50s. Moreover, the Spartans have covered the point spread in eight of those games by an average of nearly 10 points per game. They were 13-point favorites Thursday and won by 31.

It helps that Penn State isn’t very good. The Nittany Lions aren’t constructed to pull an upset like this. They don’t have the shooters or stoppers to hang in. MSU made them look even worse, by hitting 20 of 31 shots in the first half, forcing seven steals in one four-minute span and racing out to a 51-26 halftime lead. From there, it was over.

Tre Holloman had perhaps his best game of the season, with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting, six assists and no turnovers in 23 minutes. He scored more off the dribble, both pulling up and finishing at the rim, than we’ve seen from him. Tyson Walker was really good, with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, with five assists and six steals. Malik Hall was tremendous in setting the tone early offensively (more on that below). Jaden Akins had a couple 3s where he created the shot off the dribble. That’s not insignificant for him.

Michigan State's Tre Holloman scores as Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr., left, defends during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in East Lansing.

The Spartans (9-5 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) are rolling right now. Now we find out if that travels. MSU’s five-game streak of winning and impressive basketball has all come at home or in front of its home fans. Now they face a rested, solid and ornery Northwestern team in Evanston on Sunday, a Northwestern team coming off a beatdown at their rival, Illinois, and a Northwestern team with noted Spartan-killer Boo Buie. Then they’re back on the road to face the Illini next Thursday.

If MSU’s as good as they’re playing, a lot of it will travel.

2. Malik Hall is finding his groove and setting the tone. That's a really good sign.

If the Malik Hall we’ve seen the last two games is who he is somewhat consistently, it’ll make a big difference in this season.

We’ve seen what MSU looks like when Hall struggles — and/or is ill, like the loss to Wisconsin at home. We’re being reminded now what the best version of Hall means for MSU. And the last two games have been that.

After scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds against Indiana State — including a tone-setting early rebound in traffic Saturday — he set the tone again Thursday, scoring 15 first-half points and tying a career-high for the game with 24, on 9-of-12 shooting. It was how he scored that stood out — attacking, spinning, scoring on fade-away shots and dunks alike, always under control. It was another physical performance.

Two games doesn’t not make for consistency, but this has been a really good sign for MSU and for him.

Michigan State's Malik Hall celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Penn State during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in East Lansing.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Penn State edition

Xavier Booker returned to the rotation Thursday, seeing two stints in the first half and another in two the second, for 14 minutes in all, scoring five points, pulling down three rebounds and committing four fouls, one flagrant.

Booker’s night was a mixed bag. It began with a terrific rebound and tough-angle putback on a Mady Sissoko airball jump hook that displayed his length and athleticism and skill in a few quick seconds. Later, he had an offensive rebound in traffic. Booker, though, also had a few defensive lapses, where he either didn’t get back or to the rim to contest or just got lost. That’s OK in a game like this, when MSU is firmly in control. But it makes him tough to play on other nights.

Coen Carr showed his usual sizzle, with a two-hand alley-oop dunk that seemed to begin from about 12-feet high, but he also had some moments of substance that stood out — not that his dunks aren’t that. He cut to the basket, caught a pass and was fouled, preventing the dunk. Carr moving without the ball is a big part of his offensive game right now. He can put pressure on a defense that’s worried about other players when he does that. He should be pulling down more than one rebound in 19 minutes, but the one he did was on a play where he came from the 3-point line to get it. Eventually, he could be close to a double-digit rebound guy, if he wants to be.

