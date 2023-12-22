Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 99-55 win over Stony Brook

EAST LANSING – If you’ve been watching Michigan State’s basketball season you know: This would have been a more competitive game a month ago. Probably painfully so.

Stony Brook picked the wrong time to catch the Spartans, who are heading into Christmas feeling and looking like an entirely different team than the squad that sputtered at home against Wisconsin and then fell at Nebraska 11 days ago.

MSU’s offense, once clunky and hesitant, is now full of movement and purpose and good decisions. There’s an ease to it. They look comfortable. Playing Stony Brook helps. But that’s why you play these games — to build confidence, to find rhythm, for young guys to play extra minutes. All of that happened in Thursday’s 99-55 win over the Seawolves, in a game the Spartans led 48-12 by halftime.

To put it in perspective, that same Nebraska team that beat MSU on Dec. 10, two weeks before that led Stony Brook just 36-28 at the half.

The Spartans took this game seriously, like a team that’s already wasted too much time finding itself this season. That began with guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker who controlled both ends of the court as MSU jumped out to a 13-2 lead before the first media timeout. The tone had been set. Those two finished with numbers telling of their focus: Hoggard with 12 points, 10 assists, two steals and two turnovers in 20 minutes; Walker with 17 points and two steals in 22 minutes.

Beating Stony Brook comfortably is what the Spartans are supposed to do. They played this game, though, like a team trying to get something out of it and keep this newfound vibe rolling heading into a short holiday break. Treating Stony Brook with the same intensity with which you treated Baylor will do that.

Plus, any game that ends with Steven Izzo driving and dishing to Nick Sanders for a corner 3 — leading the bench and Breslin to erupt — is going to send everyone home in a jolly mood.

An important night for Jaden Akins and an MSU team that’s shooting better

Speaking of why you play these games — Jaden Akins found his groove offensively Thursday. The Spartans, who for a while were desperately looking for a secondary scorer and still could use Akins to take flight, saw him be everything they hoped he would this season. Akins hit 9 of 12 shots, 4 of 7 3s and scored a career-high 22 points in 23 minutes, while contributing three assists.

His first five buckets were from inside the arc, including three dunks on feeds from teammates — one each from Walker, Hoggard and Tre Holloman, two of them alley-oops — before his first triple. MSU did a terrific job of getting him touches and buckets and into the flow of things and his outside shot followed.

MSU, which began the season going 2-for-31 from deep in its first two games and didn’t shoot above 35% in any of its first eight games, has now shot above 38% from 3 in each of its last four games and is 37-for-81 combined in them.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker, right, dunks over Stony Brook's Keenan Fitzmorris during the first half on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Freshman thoughts – the Stony Brook edition

Staying with the theme of why you play games like this — Xavier Booker is Exhibit 1. Controlling a game like this allowed Booker to play 16 minutes — his best minutes of the season, even if not his most minutes.

This was a big game for Booker, a sizable step for the 6-foot-11 freshman. He scored 11 points, made another 3-pointer, scored on a hook shot out of the post, pulled down seven rebounds, blocked three shots and, as important as anything, competed pretty well.

When Jeremy Fears Jr. threw him an alley-oop, which he dunked over the defense of 7-footer Keenan Fitzmorris, his teammates couldn’t hide their joy. Tyson Walker nearly tackled him running back down the court, while Tom Izzo nodded rapidly in approval.

Booker will come back from break feeling good about things. That’s worth something.

Fears, who made a point to get Booker that alley-oop opportunity when he could have taken a floater himself, finished with 10 assists and one turnover in 21 minutes. He’s getting better and better, game by game, it seems.

Coen Carr finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks and he’s the third mention here. That’s just sort of who he’s become. He's an impact player.

You couldn’t ask for a better way to head into the break.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker, center, celebrates his dunk with teammates Tyson Walker, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr. during the first half in the game against Stony Brook on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

