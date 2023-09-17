Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 41-7 walloping at the hands of Washington

1. This looks like big trouble for MSU

EAST LANSING – Well, that wasn’t promising.

Michigan State has to hope Washington is the best team in the country … this century.

Even so, the gulf between the Spartans and Huskies on Saturday was something.

MSU’s 41-7 loss to Washington was an utterly deflating end to a trying week. Perhaps Mel Tucker’s suspension was a more jarring distraction than we realized. Maybe the positive vibes from Harlon Barnett being promoted to acting head coach and Mark Dantonio’s return to sidelines were overstated. Vibes can’t cover an opposing receiver or score a touchdown. Saturday, neither could the Spartans. Not when it mattered.

Maybe Washington quarterback Michael Penix, in his sixth season in college football, is just too good for this level. He was, without question, the best QB Spartan Stadium has seen since J.T. Barrett’s magical night nine years ago. Penix’s receivers looked like they belong in the NFL, too.

Maybe the Spartans will be OK against Maryland next week and Iowa the week after and most of the Big Ten. Maybe. But again, this wasn’t promising.

MSU was completely outclassed by the first power-five opponent it’s faced this season. As discouraging a game for the Spartans as any in recent years.

Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, right, scores as Michigan State defenders Jordan Hall, left, and Malik Spencer (43) react during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The stat that stands out above all: While both teams had their starters in (through most of three quarters), Washington averaged 5.6 yards per play, while MSU averaged 1.6. The Huskies were better everywhere.

At least a late score by MSU prevented it from being the worst shutout loss in 40 years — since a 42-0 defeat to Michigan in 1983.

Mel Tucker’s presence wouldn’t have changed the physical mismatch. Maybe a normal week helps here and there with some of the mistakes. But this is his roster. His staff. His team, moving on without him. His doing.

It is important to remember that this was never supposed to be show-me season for MSU in terms of contending for anything. The hope was to see growth, to see a program that looked like it might be a year away, to see the young talent in MSU’s last two recruiting classes begin to emerge. All of that could still happen. But, oy, Saturday doesn’t make progress more likely or the coming weeks easier.

Barnett and this staff — which, after this game, might feel like dead men walking — deserve the chance to rally this group and make sure Saturday is the season’s low point.

It’s going to talk a lot of character and want-to and a roster that’s more talented and ready than what it appeared to be Saturday.

Because the distractions aren’t going anywhere.

Michigan State's associate head coach Mark Dantonio, left, talks with Noah Kim before the game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

2. Whoa, Noah: A tough outing for Kim

No one expected MSU quarterback Noah Kim, in his third start, to go toe-to-toe with Michael Penix entirely. But the Spartans needed more than they got from the redshirt junior.

When both starting quarterbacks left the game late in the third quarter, with the Huskies leading 41-0, Washington’s star QB had completed 27 of 35 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns. Kim had completed 12 of 31 passes for 136 yards and one interception.

If he’s the best the Spartans have on their roster, he’s going to have to get better for this team to compete.

Back to back first-half drives summed up Kim’s shortcomings Saturday. After MSU picked up a first down close to midfield on a pass interference penalty, Kim missed receiver Tre Mosley on second-and-7 and, on third down, he telegraphed a pass to Mosley on a quick slant, which was picked off and, three plays later, turned into 21-0 Washington lead.

On MSU’s next possession, its most promising drive of the evening, Kim completed two passes, for 16 and 11 yards, respectively, and converted a third-and-1 with a QB sneak, getting MSU to the Washington 34-yard line.

Then, two incompletions and, on third-and-10, he took a sack. To be fair, the pocket was collapsing and nothing good was likely to come of the play, but he needed to get rid of the ball rather than run into trouble. It knocked the Spartans from field goal range. It wouldn’t have made much difference Saturday. But he looked overwhelmed, which, like much of the night for MSU, is discouraging.

Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Jaden Mangham defends during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

3. MSU’s defense faced its first test, maybe its toughest test, and failed in historic fashion

Maybe Richmond and Central Michigan shouldn’t be on the schedule anymore. Not if they don’t have quarterbacks capable of giving MSU’s defense a decent look in the passing game. There is no way to simulate Michael Penix. But going from the zero to Penix is a wicked crescendo.

MSU’s defense wasn’t up to it. And I’m not sure any level of preparation would have made a difference. They’ll get a chance to show they’re not this bad when Maryland and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa visit Spartan Stadium next week. Something to look forward to, I guess.

The Spartans couldn’t get pressure on Penix and when they did, once with a blitz in the end zone, he torched them anyway. He was on another level than MSU. Maybe that’ll be the case for every defense Washington faces all season. The good news for the Spartans is, after 2019, 2022 and Saturday, they’ll never face Penix again. I don’t think. Actually, who knows — a seventh year, a big NIL deal, Washington is joining the Big Ten next season ... There are no guarantees.

MSU’s defense was dominated in historic fashion Saturday. MSU gave up more yards Saturday to Washington, 713, than it had to any opponent, ever — breaking the mark set by Nebraska in 1995, which was likely the greatest college football team ever to visit Spartan Stadium.

No matter the circumstances, that’s not good.

