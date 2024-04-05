Couch: 3 quick takes on Mady Sissoko leaving Michigan State for the transfer portal and what it means for MSU

Michigan State Mady Sissoko thanks the crowd during the senior night celebration after the game against Northwestern on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

1. What Sissoko transferring means for MSU’s basketball team

My sense at the end of the season was that Mady Sissoko wanted to stay at Michigan State for his fifth year. I wondered then if he realized his role would likely be as a backup, at best. He’d had his chance to be the Spartans’ starting center. Plenty of chance. He’s just not quite big enough without being more instinctual and coordinated as a player. I don’t think that’s going to change, no matter how great a guy he is. No one with a soul didn't want things to work out for him in East Lansing.

Without Sissoko, who entered the transfer portal Thursday, MSU has three players on its roster who can play minutes at center — juniors Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler and sophomore Xavier Booker — none of whom have proven yet that they can be a consistently capable starting center in the Big Ten.

I think all three have promise. Cooper needs to add strength and an offensive move or two, but the length, lateral quickness and hands are there, as is the awareness of what he needs to work on. Kohler needs a redo on a sophomore season that was derailed by a foot injury. Before he was hurt, he had the green light to shoot 3s, MSU was playing through him some in practice — and he and Booker complemented each other well. And Booker, well, there’s the sky and there’s the limit. With his length, skill, athleticism and wingspan, there are a lot of ways to use him in the college game, if he keeps improving and adding muscle at the pace he did during this past season.

Those three alone, at the power forward and center spots, along with incoming freshman Jesse McColloch, who will likely need some time, is a dangerously precarious front court. Even if MSU's coaches like the potential of each of them, MSU needs help from the transfer portal — a rugged rebounder and defender who can play either the 4 or 5 spot at the very least. If the others live up to their promise and beat him out, so be it.

There is also a need for a sizable athletic wing, someone who can play either forward spot. That’s probably an even greater need, especially if 6-foot-4 Jaden Akins is to spend next season mostly at shooting guard.

I'll be surprised if there isn't movement on that front in the next two or three weeks.

Losing Sissoko didn’t change much in terms of MSU's need, because I think the three guys left were all likely to be in front of him next season. But it does unclog things in the frontcourt and makes a potential frontcourt addition not seem like such an affront to the guys already in place.

Michigan State seniors, from left, Steven Izzo, A.J. Hoggard, Davis Smith, Malik Hall, Mady Sissoko and Tyson Walker stand together during the senior night celebration after the game against Northwestern on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

2. It's time to turn the page

It’s not that Sissoko couldn’t have played a helpful role as a backup or third center next season. We’ve seen Sissoko have spells where he makes a real difference with his hustle, especially on the glass. There’s value in that. There’s also something to the idea that it can be time to turn the page, for everyone.

Four years is a long time — as long as most people get in college basketball. And Sissoko appeared to have reached his ceiling as a player. If he goes somewhere else and looks like Hakeem Olajuwon, MSU’s coaches will have some explaining to do. Wherever he lands, hopefully he’ll have a fun and fruitful final season. My understanding is he has high-major interest. I think he’d be better off at an upper-tier mid-major, where he could be more of a presence, even with his limited height and length.

Sissoko has value as a player. As does A.J. Hoggard. As did Malik Hall and Tyson Walker, certainly. Sometimes it’s just time for a new era. That’s what’s great about college sports, the turnover. Well, the old pace of the turnover, before the transfer portal and one-time transfer rule turned it all to chaos.

Sissoko had his run, his chance. It’s someone else’s turn. And his turn to compete somewhere else. Nothing wrong with that.

Nov 11, 2022; San Diego, California, US; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) is defended by Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) and forward Malik Hall (25) during the first half at USS Abraham Lincoln. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

3. Sissoko had some memorable moments at MSU

Sissoko isn’t leaving Michigan State without having had some impactful and memorable moments. He might never have become the player he and MSU hoped he would in East Lansing, but here’s guessing Ayo Dosunmu’s face still tingles when he hears Sissoko’s name.

Sissoko’s hard foul on Dosunmu late in the Spartans' pivotal upset of Illinois in February 2021 was Sissoko’s first imprint on a game. He’ll also always be remembered for his performances against Gonzaga and Kentucky to begin his junior season — when, out of nowhere, it appeared Sissoko might be the long lost shorter cousin of Wilt Chamberlain.

His 14 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes against Gonzaga and All-American Drew Timme on an aircraft carrier in San Diego will go down as one of the more surprising dominating breakout performances in MSU history. In any sport. He was a force on pick and rolls and on the glass in that game. And then he followed it up with 16 points and eight rebounds against Kentucky and all-everything big man Oscar Tshiebwe in an overtime win in the Champions Classic. Alas, Sissoko could not keep it up, as defenses began to adjust and his tenacity lacked consistency.

The two other performances I’ll remember most from Sissoko were two of this last — against Purdue in this Big Ten tournament and against Mississippi State in the NCAA tournament. For two games against noted big men — one of them being Zach Edey — he was as good as he’d ever been in some ways. Those performances were in response to falling out of the playing rotation late in the season. He was needed against Purdue and grabbed seven rebounds, four on the offensive end, in 10 vibrant minutes. And then, in MSU’s NCAA tournament opener, had nine rebounds in 17 minutes, while Mississippi State’s star big man had two.

If Sissoko could have played with that vigor always, he’d have had a different career at MSU. But he’s a heckuva good guy who absolutely cared — about his teammates, his family and his community back home in Mali — and he went out swinging in his last few games.

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) dunks against Mississippi State during the first half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

