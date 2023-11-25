Couch: 3 quick takes on Jonathan Smith being hired as Michigan State's head football coach

Jonathan Smith, 44, Oregon State's head coach since 2018, is expected to be named MSU's next head football coach.

1. Jonathan Smith brings to MSU the pedigree of a coach who knows how to build a program

Michigan State had to decide what it wanted to be as a football program, before it decided who to hire, I wrote in October.

We have an answer.

MSU is hiring Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as its next head football coach, MSU announced Saturday. This looks like a smart, sensible hire, a relatively young coach who’s already built a program in a power-five conference, and done it at a place where you have to win with less. Oregon State didn’t want to lose him.

The 44-year-old Smith, who’s been the head coach at his alma mater since 2018, takes over for interim coach Harlon Barnett, who replaced Mel Tucker in September after Tucker was fired for misconduct.

Smith, who emerged as MSU’s top choice this week, coached 20th-ranked Oregon State to an 8-4 season, including a 31-7 loss at sixth-ranked Oregon on Friday night, in a game that began an hour after the Spartans kicked off against Penn State at Ford Field.

“On the field, his teams are tough and physical, yet innovative,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement, announcing the hire. “This year, Oregon State has controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, ranking among the nation's leaders in both rushing offense and rushing defense. He's shown not only the ability to recruit talented student-athletes who fit his system, but also to develop and maximize players once they're in the program. At his core, he's a quarterbacks coach, and throughout his career he's been instrumental in the development of young quarterbacks, which is essential in today's college football landscape.”

I don’t know a ton about Smith, but coaches who’ve watched what he’s done at Oregon State have been impressed, including one who this week described Smith as a “great coach” and someone who’d be “a home-run hire for MSU.”

The admiration for Smith stems from what he did with the Beavers over six seasons, where he went 34-35 — though 18-7 the last two years — building up a program at place known as a tough spot to win and recruit.

MSU has better facilities, resources and a stronger football pedigree. But, like Oregon State, it’s not the top dog in its conference and likely never will be in terms of NIL payments or prestige. A coach who knows how to build something and win with a tad less than some of his top competitors is a good fit in East Lansing. One of Tucker’s weaknesses was that he’d previously coached at Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State and wanted to model MSU after those programs. That’s a tough ask.

That’s not to put a ceiling on what MSU’s program can become. Chasing a higher ceiling is likely one of the reasons Smith is leaving the school he once quarterbacked and took over six years ago, after stops at Washington, Boise State, Montana and Idaho.

Oregon State reportedly paid Smith close to $4.9 million this past season in the first year of a six-year, $30.6 million contract and was prepared to fight to keep him. MSU likely came with a bigger number — we'll learn it soon — but also the allure of the Big Ten and a campus and facilities that are easier to recruit to. Oregon State was one of two Pac-12 schools left without a chair when the music stopped on the latest round of conference realignment.

At MSU, he’ll be tasked with retooling and reenergizing a program that’s lost its way but isn’t beginning from rock bottom.

2. Smith’s first recruiting assignment is to re-recruit parts of MSU’s own roster

The college football calendar is insane, making December a whirlwind month and a critical few weeks for coaches, especially new coaches. Smith will have to assemble a staff, while putting together a recruiting class ahead of the early signing period, which begins Dec. 20. Meanwhile, the transfer portal will be open for 30 days, with any MSU player who hasn’t previously transferred able to leave and play elsewhere immediately. That could be as many as 54 scholarship players on the Spartans’ roster, including many of the most promising young names.

In world where logic prevails, signing day would be moved back to only February, allowing coaches to focus on their own players and staffs in December. But for now, Smith will have to do it all at once, while figuring out the lay of the land and sorting out a thorny NIL situation. All in about three weeks.

Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith congratulates quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) on senior day during pregame against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadiumin Corvallis, Oregon on Nov. 18, 2023.

3. Smith’s lack of ties to the Midwest stands out

If there’s concern about Jonathan Smith as MSU’s head football coach, it’s his lack of ties to the Midwest. Smith’s extensive coaching coaching career has never taken him east of Montana. His staff at Oregon State had very few connections to this area of the country. Secondary coach Blue Adams played at Cincinnati. Cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins spent time at Indiana State and Ohio University in the last decade. But that’s it. The only player on the Beavers’ current roster from this region is a defensive back out of Chicago who was recruited by two coaches who are no longer on staff.

But that staff was built to recruit and win at Oregon State. It’s unlikely the entire crew would come with Smith to MSU. He’ll need to hire at least a couple coaches with experience recruiting Michigan, Ohio and Illinois. MSU has some of those guys on its current staff. Perhaps a couple of them will be re-hired — guys like former interim head coach and safeties coach Harlon Barnett and/or receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.

Keep in mind, this isn’t an MSU staff that was let go because it failed to bring in any talent. It’s a staff that became a lame-duck group when Mel Tucker was fired for misconduct. There were some good things happening, especially defensively and in the last two recruiting classes, even if it was hard to see in Friday night's season-ending loss to Penn State.

