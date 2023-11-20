Couch: 3 quick takes (and a bonus take) on Michigan State's 81-49 win over Alcorn State

Michigan State's Tre Holloman reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Alcorn State during the first half on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Breslin Center.

1. Tyson Walker's absence opened the door for Tre Holloman, who ran through it

EAST LANSING – We learned in Sunday that Michigan State would win the low-major Southwestern Athletic Conference decisively.

But since I’m paid to write three quick takes, I’ll continue.

It’s not good that Tyson Walker is sick, but if you’re going to miss a game, MSU’s 81-49 win over Alcorn State was one to miss. And I think, as long as Walker is healthy by the time the Spartans start preparing for Thursday’s game against Arizona, his absence Sunday could actually help this MSU team.

Because, while this was a complete mismatch, the Spartans were forced to make that mismatch show up on the scoreboard without their leading scorer, one of their two top shooters and the player they sometimes stand around watching. A crowded playing rotation got a little less jam-packed. And a team that could use secondary scorers to emerge and for its young guys to get extended minutes, got that on Sunday. While what happens against Alcorn State has nothing to do with what happens against Arizona, there’s value in seeing the ball go through the hoop and getting in a rhythm.

I’m sure Tre Holloman is grateful for the start and extra minutes. Holloman, who entered the game shooting 2-for-8 from beyond the arc and averaging 3.8 points in about 16 minutes per game, hit all five of his 3-point attempts Sunday night, scored 17 points, tallied five assists and two steals and played 27 minutes. On a team without a ton of sure-fire shooting, Holloman feeling good about his shot is significant.

Same for Jaden Akins, who MSU needs to be a shooter and who entered Sunday 3-for-16 from long range. Akins hit 3 of 6 3-point attempts. Not the blistering showing of Holloman, but a step toward becoming the 42% 3-point shooter he was last season.

As a team, MSU hit 10 of 25 3s, including 6 of 11 in the first half. The Spartans needed that game, no matter the opponent.

2. If you’re looking for a reason to be impressed by MSU, it’s the defense

Alcorn State might not be the stiffest of competition, but the Braves scored 86 and 77 points, respectively, in their last two games, both against mid-major opponents, and won their own league the last two years. This is not a bad program.

MSU made the Braves look like one. And that’s a credit to what’s increasingly becoming the identity of this MSU team — its defense. The Spartans didn’t give Alcorn State a chance to stay in this game, like the Braves did so well Thursday at Alabama-Birmingham.

Alcorn State made just 5 of 34 shots in the first half (16 of 61 for the game). Everything in the first half was contested. MSU’s length and physicality and attentiveness overwhelmed its low-major opponent, who also made just 5 of 18 3s, becoming the fifth straight opponent this season to shoot less than 30% from beyond the arc.

"They just suffocate you defensively," Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie said.

The Spartans took this game seriously defensively. Not that Tom Izzo would give them that choice, but it made for a miserable night for Alcorn State.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Alcorn State edition

All nine of MSU’s available scholarship players scored at least four points and played at least 17 minutes Sunday. That meant plenty of run for MSU’s freshmen, including a long stretch in the second half when things got competitively chippy. It’s good for them to be in those moments and to see them embrace it and react. Jeremy Fears Jr. was directing everyone — including grabbing the arm of Xavier Booker, raising it for him defensively on an inbounds play. Coen Carr had the dunk of the game, gliding and finishing at the rim over Alcorn State’s Trevon Stoutermire. Booker, a possession later, finished with an emphatic dunk that, while open, isn’t something he’s done well this season.

This was a good game for Booker, who played a season-high 18 minutes and was able to play take four 3-pointers (he banked one in) and get into the flow of things in a game where making a mistake wouldn’t be the difference between winning and losing.

Booker’s development remains an important component in this MSU team becoming the team it hopes to become. Because he brings things that others can’t — length, skill for someone his size and, of importance to this group, shooting. If Booker can hang in there defensively and know where to be on both ends of the court well enough to earn regular minutes, I think his outside shot and general talent could help this team. So any time he gets substantial minutes, scores five points, grabs five rebounds and blocks a shot, that’s a great night.

All three of them got their mojos back, with Fears and Carr combining for 20 points. A good reason to play this sort of game.

Bonus: Tyson Walker shouldn’t be on the bench

Full disclosure: I once wrote a column for my high school newspaper arguing that kids who came to school sick should be suspended for three days, because it was just as disrespectful as punching someone in the face, which came with a three-day suspension. Long before COVID, I’ve been germ-conscious. I hate being sick. I don't think people who are contagious with anything unpleasant should be taking part in daily life.

And so I’ve never understood why a player who’s too sick to play would sit on the bench next to his teammates, as Walker did Sunday. Go home. Stay there. Not only does MSU need Walker healthy for the Arizona game on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t want whatever he has spreading throughout the team.

There’s a better chance of that happening after two hours of him being with his teammates Sunday.

