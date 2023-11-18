Couch: 3 quick takes (from afar) on Michigan State's 24-21 win at Indiana

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter runs the ball under pressure from Indiana defensive back Jordan Grier during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

1. Maliq Carr’s massive game a tantalizing moment from MSU’s tight end

On an offense short on difference-makers, Maliq Carr has the makings of being one. It just hasn’t happened regularly. Some of that’s on him. Some of it’s been misfortune. He’s struggled to stay healthy in his career at Michigan State, this season included. At this point, it’s hard to count on him. But, man, when he shows up like he did in Saturday’s 24-21 win at Indiana, he makes a difference.

Carr caught nine passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, including a 36-yard game-winning touchdown, caught through contact, before bouncing free toward the end zone with 1:19 remaining. His best second-best catch — a would-be 34-yard touchdown — was called back for a penalty. His next best catch after that, a one-handed grab downfield in the third quarter with a defender draped all over him, was out of bounds. But he also made several more big catches that counted, including a 17-yard touchdown to put MSU ahead 7-0 and an 18-yard grab on fourth-and-3 late in the fourth quarter. Just as importantly, he stripped an Indiana defensive back after an interception, giving the ball right back to MSU, after not giving up on the play.

If that version of Carr could show up every week, MSU would really have something — a difference-maker. And Carr would be an NFL draft pick.

Maybe next year.

2. Some (potentially) promising moments for the future

At this point, if you’re still watching MSU’s football team, you’re probably looking at the program through the prism of next year. Or you’re killing time on Saturday and watching MSU football is what you do. If it’s the former, there were some developments in the Spartans’ 24-21 win at Indiana that were potentially promising. Just potentially so because we have no idea how many of these players are coming back.

But, in terms of guys who could return — guys like Carr, receiver Montorie Foster, running back Jaren Mangham, running back Nathan Carter and, at times, quarterback Katin Houser — there were some highlights that provide some hope. Same for a defense with some youth that hung in there through the final drive.

Foster has quietly had a nice season, even before Saturday. He wasn’t quiet Saturday. His one-handed catch, before spinning by two defenders for a 29-yard go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter is perhaps the athletic highlight of MSU’s season. Foster finished with seven catches for 93 yards. For the season, he leads MSU with 41 catches for 540 yards. That’s a good year from a guy who’s never had more than 12 catches. Foster has another year of eligibility, if he chooses to use it and use it at MSU. MSU should hope he does.

Mangham, Carter and Carr have all already used their one-time transfers, so they’re likely back, unless they’re able to leave as graduate transfers. Mangham, who came from Colorado, has been an impact player the last couple weeks. You can see how he might have helped MSU’s backfield had he not been injured most of the season. He had 13 carries for 23 yards rushing Saturday. His receiving — five catches for 33 yards — made a big difference, though. Mangham also has one year left.

Carter, who came from UConn and left Saturday’s game after a scary moment (though walked off the field, at least), had a couple terrific runs, including an 18-yarder during which he made something out of nothing. He’s got two years left of eligibility. He, Mangham and Jalen Berger (who's out injured) could be a nice trio in Year 1 of the next regime.

Carr has one year left. He was everything Saturday you hope a big-time tight end can be for a young quarterback. Houser, of course, has three years of eligibility remaining. There’s no way to know what he’ll do or if he’ll be the guy at MSU. But he made some strides Saturday, a couple good throws on target downfield, the sort of throws he hasn’t made to this point. He also missed several open targets and threw two interceptions. His development is not a guarantee. But you could see some makings of a good college quarterback, making plays with his arm he hasn’t before Saturday.

3. It’s hard to watch these late-season injuries

You hate to see a player get hurt any time in any season. But this late, in this season, watching MSU center Nick Samac and defensive end Brandon Wright go down with what appear to be serious leg injuries is a gut punch. Both Samac and Wright are five-year players, using their COVID year for an extra year of eligibility — guys who played under three head coaches and have stuck with the program, in Wright’s case through a position change from running back to the defensive line. These are program guys. And instead of preparing for a shot a pro ball this winter, it appears they’ll likely be rehabbing injuries.

At this point, in what’s mostly a lost season, you want these guys who’ve chosen to stay in the fight to get through it unscathed — be it Samac, Wright, or linebacker Aaron Brule, defensive tackle Simeon Barrow and running back Nathan Carter, all three of whom also left the game, though at least did so walking off the field. Brule and Barrow returned for the finish. You want them to be in good health at season’s end, so they they can figure out their futures, whatever they may be, or get a jump on next season, without the limitations that come with an injury.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State football beats Indiana: 3 quick takes on MSU's road win