Couch: 3 quick takes (from afar) on Michigan State's 61-59 win at Maryland

1. Finally, MSU's scars from a road game come with a victory

Now Michigan State’s season can begin. Road games aren’t going to be some bugaboo that defines and hinders this season. MSU showed Sunday that it can get it done away from home — against a physical and seasoned Maryland team that wouldn’t go away, in a tough setting, in a game where things went incredibly well and then didn’t.

That’s the road. Rarely easy. You usually leave with scars. And if you win, that postgame locker room is as satisfying as any few minutes you’ll have all season.

This MSU team finally knows that feeling after Sunday's 61-59 win. From here, the Spartans have a real chance to get on a run.

Beating Maryland in College Park took everything MSU had: Playing with a sense of purpose on defense and, for a half, in transition; and by getting the best version of Tyson Walker and timely moments from A.J. Hoggard, Tre Holloman, Malik Hall and MSU’s big guys — on both ends of the court. It took gutsy late buckets and stops. It took surviving a Maryland second-half surge, including the Terrapins shooting better from long range than usual, and the Spartans overcoming their own shooting slump in the second half, and overcoming an apparent ankle injury to Jaden Akins that clearly limited his bounce. It took winning despite getting battered on the glass. That's still sometimes an issue. One that's not going anywhere.

It won’t be any easier next week at Wisconsin. But instead of trying to stop a road losing streak, that game is now seen as an opportunity. At 12-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten, if the Spartans can get it done in Madison, given the manageable eight-game stretch that follows, they could even get back in the Big Ten race.

That possibility is also because of what we saw from them Sunday — vintage Walker, a backcourt that I’d put up against any in college basketball and a team that collectively doesn’t get rattled, even when it plays a long stretch of bad offensive basketball and the game turns on them.

A lot of good teams would have lost that game.

2. How MSU ran in the first half — off Maryland made shots — is who MSU has to be

It wasn’t just the Spartans’ 14 fast-break points in the first half that stood out Sunday. It was the seven early points that came off made Maryland baskets. And what those transition points did to the game and did to Maryland, crippling any chance the Terrapins had at early momentum.

Three times in the first seven minutes Sunday, MSU answered a Maryland bucket with points of their own within nine seconds. That wasn’t the Spartans’ big first-half run, but it set it up, it prevented a seasoned home opponent from getting out in front early.

The first of those: A Tyson Walker quick score after a 3-pointer by Jahmir Young had put the Terrapins ahead 6-2.

The next: A.J. Hoggard attacking the rim after another Young bucket. Hoggard was fouled and hit both free throws, putting MSU ahead 11-10.

Then, to begin the Spartans’ 15-0 run, after a 3-pointer by Maryland’s Jahari Long, MSU pushed the ball, with Coen Carr finding Walker in the corner for a 3 of his own, giving the Spartans a 17-15 lead.

From there, Maryland went cold. MSU kept running and pushing an advantage on the scoreboard it would turn out the Spartans sorely needed. But it was those forced fast breaks, after makes, that set that tone.

In the second half, MSU didn't get a single official fast-break point. MSU too often fouled at the rim, several times on Maryland made baskets. That ruins that opportunity to run. Either foul or don’t, but the and-1s are killers — both in terms of momentum and the opportunity to counter.

The only time the Spartans moved quickly after a Maryland made basket in the second half, was after Maryland tied the game 48-48. MSU pushed it and Malik Hall drew a foul and hit both free throws.

MSU did more of that early Sunday than it has a lot of this season. That should continue to be an emphasis. MSU is good at it and it can be demoralizing to opponents.

3. If Jaden Akins is hobbled, that’s an issue

I think some of MSU’s second-half issues stemmed from Jaden Akins’ late-first-half ankle injury, when a clumsy Maryland player rolled into him needlessly (hopefully not intentionally).

Akins didn’t have his usual lift or bounce in the second half. He didn’t score or grab a rebound and missed both shots he took in 10 second-half minutes, after playing a good first half.

Akins is a player who elevates MSU’s entire lineup athletically. He’s a key cog in what the Spartans have going, even when it’s not obvious. They don’t have other players like him, other than Coen Carr, who’s just not as complete offensively. MSU can survive a game or two without Akins — though I don’t know about winning at Wisconsin. But the Spartans need him right. And, as huge as that game in Madison is, I wouldn’t risk letting this ankle injury linger. If he’s still feeling it, rest him. MSU needs all of Akins’ bounce defensively and every bit of lift on his shot.

