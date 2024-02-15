Couch: 3 quick takes (from afar) on Michigan State's 80-72 win at Penn State and Malik Hall's big night

Michigan State forward Malik Hall holds the ball as Penn State forward Zach Hicks defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center, Feb. 14, 2024 in University Park, Pa.

1. Malik Hall's response and performance at Penn State is a good sign for MSU

We’ve seen it before at Michigan State, when seniors have a different look about them as time gets short and their final collegiate games get big. Malik Hall is someone to watch in that regard. Not just how he showed up Wednesday in an 80-72 win at Penn State — with a career-high 29 points, along with 10 rebounds and three assists — but in how he’s showed up in the two games since his dud last week at Minnesota. If you're keeping track, that's 51 points, while making 17 of 22 field goals and 14 of 16 free throws in important wins against Illinois and now the Nittany Lions.

If this is how Hall responds, if this is his self-accountability, that’s a really good sign for the Spartans. If this is how he treats the final weeks of his career, that's also good news. He cares about his legacy at MSU. He played like it Wednesday night, in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score and never got uncomfortably close in large part because Hall answered most of Penn State’s big second-half buckets with one his own.

Matchups matter in college basketball. Hall is a problem for Penn State. He had 24 last time these teams faced each other. So that’s something to consider. But the truth is what happens on the road (as I say too often). Hall’s only two bad games this Big Ten season have been losses at Northwestern and last week to the Gophers in Minneapolis. This was him at his best. A good time for it — a semi-tricky spot, on the road against a team that’s been playing well.

If MSU wants a decent seed in the NCAA tournament — as high as a 6 seed, perhaps — giving itself the best chance to make a run, it can’t afford any more off-script losses. That means no trip-ups other than at Purdue. Hall looked determined to make sure nothing goofy happened at Penn State.

I thought the Spartans, as a whole, played a mature game. Tyson Walker didn’t force anything. It wasn’t his night. Penn State was trying to make sure of that. He also doesn't look quite right. Everyone else seemed more ready to take the baton than they were last week. Jaden Akins rose to the moment, hitting four first-half 3s, helping to build the margin and finishing with 20 points. He had four 3s at Minnesota and seven against Michigan. He’s been heating up, like he did in February last season. Carson Cooper had his best game in a while (more below). A.J. Hoggard played better than his numbers, though his five assists and three steals reflected some of that. Tre Holloman had some strong moments passing and pushing the ball. The first half was MSU’s best offensive half of Big Ten play, on the road especially. And then Hall took over.

Good win. MSU took control early and kept its foot on the pedal. Something it hasn't done well away from home.

Penn State guard Kanye Clary drives the ball to the basket as Michigan State center Carson Cooper defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center, Feb. 14, 2024 in University Park, Pa.

2. Carson Cooper shows some growth — and his hands return

No one is expecting Carson Cooper to score in double figures each game. But there were a lot of signs of the things he can be as a basketball player in Wednesday’s win over Penn State. The best news — his hands have returned. And, with that, his ability to be a weapon in transition, which he was Wednesday — catching the ball on the break, scoring once his defender caught up with good, calm footwork in the post. He just looked like a confident player on both ends, not getting sped up, helping in the gaps defensively. He even made his free throws, all four of them.

Cooper was actually better than his 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. Plus-minus can be a deceiving stat in a single game. But I think the fact that MSU was plus-16 points in his 17 minutes Wednesday said a lot about his impact and how the Spartans played when he was on the court.

He’s MSU’s best center right now. I don’t think there’s any question about that. Let’s see if he can build on this.

3. Freshman thoughts — the Penn State edition, Part II

This was a good game fo Xavier Booker. He didn’t just get playing time and play OK. He actually made a dent on the game. And he showed how, when used correctly, even if sparingly (so he’s not exposed), he can have an impact on MSU’s offense, which was as good Wednesday in the first half as it’s been all season.

Booker’s face-up 3 pointer — with no hesitation, over a defender — extended MSU’s lead to 41-26. The next trip down the floor, he caught a terrific pass from Tre Holloman and laid in it. It was a four-minute stretch during which the Spartans increased their lead by five points. Booker left the game grinning, with his teammates excited for him, without having botched anything defensively. It was the perfect Booker stint. His only stint (until the final seconds). When it looks like that, it should make the coaches think about trying it again in the second half.

Coen Carr got out and ran for his lone bucket, catching a long pass from Holloman for a dunk. That’s what Carr does best and it’s meaningful work. He then immediately gave up a 3-pointer on the other end to Penn State’s Zach Hicks. That’s also part Carr’s DNA as a freshman. He knew he screwed up the coverage. And he seemed to know why. If MSU can get him to the point where he’s providing the former without also giving up the latter, Carr will be a really useful player down the stretch, even with his offensive limitations in the half court.

Carr had a rough second half — committing a late-in-the-shot-clock foul on a heaved shot and then traveling on the ensuing inbounds pass, when a passing lane was taken away. The game seems to be moving fast for him right now. More so than it was a month ago.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball wins at Penn State, Malik Hall scores 29: 3 quick takes