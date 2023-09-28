Couch: 10 years ago, a win at Iowa changed Michigan State's season and propelled MSU's football program toward greatness

If Michigan State’s football team is looking for a place where narratives can change, where seasons can be launched, where the vibes can turn … Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium has been that pivot for the Spartans before.

Circumstance are different today. But if these Spartans are seeking inspiration, 10 years ago, nearly to the date, MSU rolled into Iowa hungry, coming off an exasperating loss at Notre Dame, its offense floundering, without an answer at quarterback, a second straight great defense on the brink of being wasted …

And, boom, it all changed on Oct. 5, 2013, with MSU’s 26-14 win over the Hawkeyes.

“That was the moment it all came together, that we knew we could go far,” said Jeremy Langford, who the next week began his streak of eight straight games rushing for more than 100 yards.

“Once we put it together, it was all she wrote,” Taiwan Jones, a junior linebacker on that team, said.

They didn’t know exactly what was to follow — that the 12-point win in Iowa City would be the first of nine straight Big Ten wins by double digits on their way to a Big Ten championship, Rose Bowl and top-five ranking. That that season would start the famed stretch of 36 wins over 41 games.

But they knew that something had taken hold that day.

“We all knew the type of capability we had (on offense). We hadn’t shown it,” Darqueze Dennard, one of the Spartans’ two first-round draft picks at cornerback on that team, said this week.

“If y’all (on offense) are going to do that, nobody’s going to be able to mess with us.”

I remember thinking that day that if MSU’s offense played like that all season — and if Connor Cook played like that at quarterback — then the Spartans had a chance to win the Big Ten and reach the Rose Bowl. It sounded so far-fetched given the previous 17 games, that I kept changing the final line of my column until I landed on this clunky and cowardly quip: “This is the year for MSU to get to the Rose Bowl.”

I had previously written (and deleted) more definitively that the MSU team we saw that day could get to the Rose Bowl.

I worried I was being a prisoner of the moment.

But my column lede wasn’t wrong:

“IOWA CITY, Iowa – Darqueze Dennard's two interceptions didn't go to waste. Neither did Iowa's seven other fruitless possessions, or the Hawkeyes' mere 23 yards rushing on 27 attempts.

And, it now appears, this Michigan State football season won't go to waste, either.

Saturday's 26-14 win at Iowa was every bit as big as it felt for the Spartans.

Probably bigger. For coach Mark Dantonio, too.

… This might turn out to be the most important Saturday of Dantonio's tenure.”

It was up there. Because nothing that transpired afterward happens without that win and the way MSU won, without finding a quarterback, without the offense finding itself.

“It was just a sense of what we already knew, which was that we were capable of being a big-play offense,” MSU assistant AD Darien Harris, then a sophomore linebacker, said this week. “Everything just started clicking together, receivers started making plays. J-Lang (Langford) was starting to find his groove, we were starting to realize we had a really, really good offensive line. We realized we had a weapon at fullback. And then, you know, that's all outside, of course, of Connor taking the reins.”

Cook’s rise at QB began that day. It was a relief to some. A matter of time for others. His teammates will tell you they saw his potential beginning in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl nine months earlier.

“We knew that Connor was our guy. He was talented,” Jones said.

“He was a gunslinger. I liked that about him,” said current interim MSU head coach Harlon Barnett, then the Spartans’ defensive backs coach.

This was all after a bye week that followed a Notre Dame loss that remains perhaps even more seared in the memories of MSU’s players and fan base — a 17-13 defeat on the road, with 1,713 pass interference calls against the Spartans’ vaunted secondary, several of them questionable, to be kind.

“That (Iowa) game was after the Notre Dame fiasco,” Dennard said. “We were focused that week. We had a lot to prove. Everybody was locked in. We didn’t want it to be close. We didn’t want it to come down to a ref’s call, etc., for that to be the difference in the game.”

After that Notre Dame loss, during which Cook had started but been benched for the final disastrous possession, MSU’s coaches finally settled on Cook as the starter. He rewarded their confidence.

Dennard remembers telling Cook before the game to be himself and “do your thing.”

Cook completed 25 of 44 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Bennie Fowler broke through with nine receptions, Tony Lippett had two important grabs. The entire operation suddenly looked competent and capable. And that was all MSU’s defense needed. That and a 25-yard Mike Sadler run on a fake punt.

“There wasn’t much I liked about that game,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But I thought it was a real pivotal one for them.”

"It felt good,” Jones said. “ … To finally see the offense click, explosive plays from Connor Cook, Bennie, Tony Lippett, we knew we had the athletes to make it happen. The offense knew we had to make a statement, too, against Iowa.

“That game was a statement game that directed the rest of our season.”

MSU could use another one of those now — a quarterback to emerge, a defense to clamp down, a change in narrative, a game at Iowa that redirects the season.

