Coty Schock breaks wrist in training accident

Coty Schock broke his left wrist in a training accident Monday at ClubMX and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

"Obviously, this sucks," Coty Schock said as he indicated his left wrist, which was in a sling, in an Instagram post. "I broke my wrist at Club, and we got surgery this week. We will be back. I'd like to say soon, but I don't know when my return is, but it sucks. Not what anyone wants, but we are in good spirits. Going to keep chugging along."

SX 2024 Rd 04 Detroit Coty Schock back.JPG

Coty Schock returns to 250 division five days after collarbone surgery, Cinderella Season continues

Schock was one of the Cinderella Stories of 2024. He finished a career-best third in the 250 Supercross East championship despite undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone in March after he was wrecked on the final lap of the Main in Birmingham, Alabama, by Haiden Deegan. Incredibly, he did not miss a round and was back on his bike in five days.

He has been less productive in the Pro Motocross Championship, with a best result of 12th in Moto 2 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, but Schock has earned points in all but one moto.

Schock is 11th in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) with an 82-point advantage over 21st in the standings with 14 motos remaining. The top 20 riders in points earn an automatic invitation to the SMX playoffs in September.

SX 2024 Rd 08 Daytona Coty Schock.JPG

Haiden Deegan almost ends Coty Schock’s Cinderella Season with aggressive pass

