With Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri, Ohio State secures first bowl game losing streak in 10 years

Ohio State has a bowl game losing streak for the first time in nearly 10 years.

With an 14-3 loss to Missouri Friday night in the Cotton Bowl, the Buckeyes lost their second-straight bowl game after ending the 2022 season with a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Ohio State's Cotton Bowl performance was OSU's fewest points in a game since the Buckeyes' 2016 31-0 loss to Clemson.

Ohio State's three points against Missouri was the fewest in a game under head coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State ended its 2022 and 2023 seasons with back-to-back losses to Michigan and in the program's bowl game.

Friday's loss to the Tigers secured Ohio State's first bowl game losing streak of at least two games since back-to-back losses in the 2012 Gator Bowl and the 2014 Orange Bowl.

In 2012, Ohio State lost to Florida 24-17 in Jacksonville in the final game of Luke Fickell's tenure as head coach.

Ohio State's 40-35 loss to Clemson in the 2014 Orange Bowl was Urban Meyer's first bowl game with the Buckeyes after inheriting a team that was under a bowl ban in an undefeated 2012 season.

In Ohio State bowl history, the Buckeyes have three streaks of three losses or longer, including two four-game bowl losing streaks from 1978-1980, and 1990-93.

Ohio State bowl record under Ryan Day

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the second quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

Friday's loss to Missouri was Day's fourth in an OSU bowl game.

Finishing his fifth full season as the Buckeyes' head coach, Day's teams have lost to Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Missouri. He led Ohio State to wins against Clemson and Utah.

Day is one of six Ohio State coaches to have multiple bowl wins, joining Woody Hayes, Earle Bruce, John Cooper, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer.

Wes Fesler, Bruce, Tressel and Meyer are the only Ohio State coaches with winning records in bowl games.

Here's a look at how Day compares to past Ohio State coaches.

John Wilce (1913-28): 0-1

Wes Fesler (1947-50): 1-0

Woody Hayes (1951-1978): 5-6

Earle Bruce (1979-1987): 5-3

John Cooper (1988-2000): 3-8

Jim Tressel (2001-10): 6-4

Luke Fickell (2011): 0-1

Urban Meyer (2012-19): 5-2

Ryan Day (2018, 2019-present): 2-4

Ohio State bowl history under Ryan Day

Here's how Day's Ohio State teams have fared in bowl games.

2019 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

2021 Sugar Bowl: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

2021 CFP National Championship: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

2022 Rose Bowl: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

2022 Peach Bowl: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

2023 Cotton Bowl: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

