Cotton Bowl could soon be the home of a new pro team

DALLAS - The Cotton Bowl Stadium could be the home to a new professional sports team as soon as this summer.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council is set to vote on whether to pay Fair Park’s management firm nearly $300,000 to be the home of a "professional sports team."

DALLAS, TX - JULY 25: An aerial view of the Cotton Bowl Stadium ahead of a match between FC Barcelona and Juventus FC at Cotton Bowl on July 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The council’s agenda does not name the team, or the sport involved.

But a new women’s pro soccer league called USL Super League begins play in August. One of the teams in the new league is set to be based in North Texas.

That team is set to reveal its club name, logo, and other details about its upcoming season at Klyde Warren Park on Thursday.

The Cotton Bowl was previously home to FC Dallas back in 1996 when the football club was called the Dallas Burn.

The team returned to the stadium for a game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in January.

There is also a renovation project underway to upgrade the historic stadium.

The $140 million project is part of the largest investment in Fair Park’s 137-year history.

The goal is to turn the Cotton Bowl, which opened in 1930, into a modern stadium for many more year-round concerts, soccer games, and events.