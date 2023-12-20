Cotton Bowl 2023: Missouri-Ohio State face off
The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 9 Missouri Tigers will square off in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29. In addition to the game, there will be plenty of fun and events in Arlington.
The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 9 Missouri Tigers will square off in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29. In addition to the game, there will be plenty of fun and events in Arlington.
Drinkwitz could hardly contain himself as he sent the ESPN studio crew into uncontrolled laughter.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
Barcelona's financially motivated friendly in Dallas on Thursday only highlights the club's unending search for new streams of revenue instead of long-term stability.
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
What lessons did we learn in Week 15 that could be applied in Week 16? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some use cases.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.