Cotton Bowl 2023: Missouri-Ohio State face off

Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.