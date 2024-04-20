Cottey splits their doubleheader against Central Baptist

NEVADA, Mo. — The Cottey College softball team is 26-16 on the year and is 10-4 in conference play. The Comets were riding a five-game winning streak. They welcomed in the Lady Mustangs of Central Baptist for a big doubleheader Friday afternoon.

The Comets dropped game one 10-8 after giving up a late home run in the seventh inning. However, Cottey bounced back in game two edging out a close 3-2 win. They improved to 27-17 on the season and 11-6 in conference play.

Game One:

The Comets took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with a stolen base to score and an RBI. But, the Lady Mustangs managed to get a run from a home run in the top of the second. In the bottom of the second, Cottey scored again on an RBI single and an Amelia Gassman three-run homer to go up ahead 6-1.

Central Baptist found a way to put themselves back into the game with a two-run homer in the fourth inning to trail 6-3. In the top of the fifth inning, tied the game up at six. Makayla Snyder came in to pinch hit in the bottom of the fifth and smashed a two-run blast to give the Comets an 8-6 lead.

In the seventh inning, the Lady Mustangs scored four runs and took a 10-8 lead. A single RBI and a three-run homer is what gave them the lead once again. Cottey couldn’t respond in the bottom of the seventh.

Karina Ramirez led the way with two hits on two at-bats, one RBI and two runs scored. Snyder went 1-for-2, with two RBIs and one run scored. While Gassman was 1-for-3 at the plate, had three RBIs and scored a run.

Cottey had scored eight runs on nine hits.

Game Two:

A solo home run from Gassman gave the Comets the early lead 1-0 in the first inning. Then, in the second inning, another home run from Cottey this time it was an Aryana Palencia two-run homer. Comets ahead 3-0.

The Lady Mustangs tried to make a push with a SAC fly in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth inning. Nevertheless, Cottey hung on to win 3-2.

Snyder was 2-for-2 with just one run scored. Gassman brought in one run on two hits with three at-bats and scored a run. Aryana Palencia was 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.

Alyssa Montoya was in the circle. She pitched the entire game and allowed five hits, and two runs while striking out four batters.

The Comets scored three runs on seven hits.

Cottey will return home for their last home games of the season on Saturday, April 20th for a doubleheader against Williams Baptist at 1 p.m.

