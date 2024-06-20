Cottey College’s Lauren Johnson Named the 2024 Diamond Sports NFCA/NAIA Catcher of the Year

LOUISVILLE, KY — Cottey College senior Lauren Johnson as been named the 2024 Diamond Sports/NFCA NAIA Catcher of the Year.

She also earned herself NAIA First Team All-American honors for Catcher.

This season, the senior Comet batted with a .393 average with 48 runs and 59 hits.

Johnson also racked up 49 RBI’s and 11 home runs.

Defensively, Johnson gunned down 6 runners attempting to steal and had 165 putouts with 43 assists. Behind the plate, Johnson had a .977 fielding percentage.

Johnson helped lead Cottey to an American Midwest Conference Tournament Championship and a berth to the NAIA National Tournament.

Cottey College finished the season with 32-21 overall record.

