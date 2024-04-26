Cotter wins a pair of close matches to down Packers

Apr. 25—The Austin boys tennis team lost a pair of three-set matches as they lost 6-1 to Winona Cotter in Paulson Courts Thursday.

Cole Hebrink came back from a set one loss to win the No. 1 singles match for the Packers (2-7 overall).

"Cole continues to play really well and that was probably his best win of the year," Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. "I was really proud of the boys as we were really competitive with a really good team."

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Pedro Alonso (WC) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 Logan Granseth (WC) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-2, 7-6 (5)

No. 3 Hamilton Brewer (WC) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Mateo Ardines (WC) def. Lucas Rust (A) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Everett Engler/Trista Davila (WC) def. Kyler Flanders/Quinton Grimley (A) 2-6, 7-6 (9), 6-4

No. 2 Joseph Row/Carter Knuesel (WC) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 Zeke Jaworski/Oliver Engler (WC) def. Marcos Castro/Aaron Danielson (A) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3