Cotswold Chase: Capodanno victorious for Willie Mullins at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins is aiming for his fourth Gold Cup victory

Willie Mullins' Capodanno ran out the comfortable winner in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Jockey Paul Townend beat Patrick Neville-trained The Real Whacker by two and three-quarter lengths.

Trainer Mullins, seeking a fourth Gold Cup victory at Cheltenham in March, will be hoping 7-2 shot Capodanno's win is a sign of things to come.

"It's a special day, a good prize and a nice winner," said Townend.

Listen on Sounds banner