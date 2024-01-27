Cotswold Chase: Capodanno victorious for Willie Mullins at Cheltenham
Willie Mullins' Capodanno ran out the comfortable winner in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.
Jockey Paul Townend beat Patrick Neville-trained The Real Whacker by two and three-quarter lengths.
Trainer Mullins, seeking a fourth Gold Cup victory at Cheltenham in March, will be hoping 7-2 shot Capodanno's win is a sign of things to come.
"It's a special day, a good prize and a nice winner," said Townend.
The birth of a cultural phenomenon: Jan Tian says his devotion to coding the first EA Sports Fifa game nearly broke him
'Film star, famed beauty, social activist': With more laughs than she had husbands, Russell Kane asks if Liz Taylor was evil or genius