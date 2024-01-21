Advertisement

Cotie McMahon's career-high 33 points lifts No. 18 Ohio State to stunning 100-92 win over No. 2 Iowa

MITCH STACY
·1 min read
1
  • Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    1/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    2/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    3/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Kate Martin, right, knocks the ball away from Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    4/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Iowa guard Kate Martin, right, knocks the ball away from Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) shoots in front of Ohio State's Taylor Thierry, right, in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    5/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) shoots in front of Ohio State's Taylor Thierry, right, in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon shoots in front of Iowa guard Kate Martin, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    6/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon shoots in front of Iowa guard Kate Martin, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State forward Taiyier Parks, left, and Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) fight for control of the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    7/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Ohio State forward Taiyier Parks, left, and Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) fight for control of the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa State head coach Lisa Bluder gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    8/8

    Iowa Ohio St Basketball

    Iowa State head coach Lisa Bluder gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Iowa guard Kate Martin, right, knocks the ball away from Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) shoots in front of Ohio State's Taylor Thierry, right, in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon shoots in front of Iowa guard Kate Martin, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ohio State forward Taiyier Parks, left, and Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) fight for control of the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Iowa State head coach Lisa Bluder gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State rallied to stun No. 2 Iowa 100-92 in overtime on Sunday, despite 45 points from Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1) trailed by as many as 12 points in regulation but forced the extra period, tied at 83

Clark scored all of Iowa's nine overtime points. A 3-pointer from Rebeka Mikulasikova gave Ohio State a six-point lead with 1:14 left in overtime. A basket by McMahon and four late free throws from Jacy Sheldon sealed with win and fans streamed out of the stands to celebrate.

Clark and a fan collided on the court, knocking her to the floor.

The Buckeyes win snapped a 15-game win streak for the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten).

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Clark carries the load for Iowa, and it was never more apparent than in this game, when the next highest scorer was Molly Davis with 14 points.

Ohio State: A signature win for the Buckeyes that should give them a big boost in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Illinois on Thursday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball