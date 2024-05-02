Cote: Heat season ends in 118-84 loss in Boston. And change had better be coming for Miami | Opinion

The Miami Heat as we know it expired Wednesday night in Boston, and did so without doubt, emphatically, yet quietly even amid the howling cacophony of Celtics fans. The Jimmy Butler era closed with him in street clothes -- fitting of a calamitous season that ended begging change.

Miami was eliminated 4-1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a 118-84 rout-loss at Boston to a Celtics team that will vie for a league championship as the Heat try to figure out how far they are from contending again and how to bridge that gulf.

First, to be generous and kind: The season ended in valiant futility for Miami, if there can be such a thing.. That it ended in the playoffs at all is a credit to coach Erik Spoelstra, who because of injuries had to use 38 different starting lineups this season and yet somehow had a winning season.

Appreciate this from Spoelstra, postgame:: “We’re not going to put this on the fact that we had some injuries. Let’s not take anything away from Boston. They’ve been the best team in basketball all season long.”

At the very end, though, the deeply talented Celtics were able to dominate the Heat without injured center Kristaps Porzingis, while the Heat could not even pretend to compete without Jimmy Butler. Boston was 21-4 without Porzingis this season. Boston is that great. But it will likely need him back from his calf injury to win it all.

The clinching first-round game Wednesday was no contest. No playoff game should be so lopsided. Spoelstra’s roster was threadbare. It was embarrassing.

Miami made 3-of-29 3-point shots. Only blindfolded would those numbers be decent. I mean, 3-for-29? That’s blindfolded and wearing catcher’s mitts. Tyler Herro was especially awful Wednesday. Other than Bam Adebayo, the Heat not only did not rise to the occasion, they cowered from it. Ran from it.

I loved this quote from Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, afterward, on the Heat: ”I thought they missed a lot of shots.”

Spoelstra said after the first quarter, down 18 points, “Our mental toughness has to be a lot better.”

Leaning into intangibles again. Into Heat Culture.

You didn’t need more “mental toughness,” Erik. You needed healthier, better players And more of them.

Boston made 16 3’s, by the way. And out-rebounded Miami, 56-29. And Heat Culture wept.

Boston’s Brad Stevens was named NBA executive of the year Wednesday and the timing was right. Stevens the past few years has plainly out-geniused Miami president Pat Riley in terms of roster improvement and title hunting.

These are bitter rivals. Miami has won four of the past five playoff meetings between the franchises, with the underdog Heat eliminating Boston last year in the Eastern Conference finals. But the Celtics exacted their revenge Wednesday and in this series and did it with slap-you-in-the-face dominance.

Miami needs a major change, a major addition. Looked to have it this past offseason, when star Damian Lillard background-lobbied and publicly begged for a trade to Miami but the Heat failed to make it happen, a major blow.

The Heat now is at risk of losing its grip in the South Florida sports market. This became a basketball town for a while with the LeBron James/Big 3 era. But that’s 10 years past.

Now the Dolphins are getting really good. The Panthers might win the Stanley Cup. Lionel Messi is in town.

The Heat are in a fight now.

Boston was getting appreciably better, adding Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. And Miami was regressing. Stagnant at best.

The worst thing Miami can do today is rationalize and convince itself that, if healthy, it can “run it back” and compete.

I said last week on the Dan Le Batard Show that Miami had to “blow up” this roster.

That needs explaining.

That doesn’t mean panic-and-trade-everybody. Although, frankly, Adebayo is the closest to untouchable Miami has on this roster moving forward.

To me blow it up means this: Understand that if your best player continues to be a soon-to-be 35-year-old and now injury-prone Jimmy Butler, you will not compete now for an NBA championship.

Cannot know yet who Miami might be able to add -- Donovan Mitchell, 27, and a 26.6. scorer for Cleveland this year, is the subject of popular speculation. June’s NBA Draft could also bring a prize with the 15th pick. Purdue center Zach Edey to pair with Adebayo, perhaps?

The point is, it’s time to acknowledge with actions that Butler can no longer be your best player if your aim remains a fourth franchise championship and first since 2013.

It’s time for Pat Riley to win an offseason again. To add a new star. Doesn’t even have to be a whale. We’ll take a frisky, hungry porpoise?

Because how this season ended Wednesday, with the Heat unable to even compete, is a bitter enough snapshot to sit heavy on the mind, and demand action.