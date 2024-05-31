Cote: Florida Panthers win Game 5 & Rangers face elimination in an eventful day in New York | Opinion

Quite the eventful Thursday in midtown Manhattan, New York.

The city’s hockey Rangers spent the night trying to keep alive hopes of raising the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 30 years.

In other news, a few hours earlier and a few miles away by car or incessantly honking Yellow cab, a former president of the United States was convicted of 34 felonies.

When the cheering subsided, suffice to say the Florida Panthers had fared much better in Manhattan than either the Rangers or Donald Trump.

Florida won pivotal Game 5 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference final, 3-2, to take a 3-2 series lead -- with the chance now to eliminate the Rangers and advance to a second straight Stanley Cup Final in Game 6 back home Saturday night. (It’s also a chance to avoid a trip back to New York for a Game 7.)

In NHL postseason history when tied 2-2, the Game 5 winner goes on to win the series 79 percent of the time, and the Cats commanded that driver’s seat in an action-wrought third period.

Out West, Dallas and Edmonton skate 2-2 into their own G5 on Friday night.

Anton Lundell scored what seemed to be the winning goal with 9:38 to go in regulation after the three previous games in the taut series all had gone to overtime.

Florida added the final insurance goal on Sam Bennett’s empty netter with 1:52 left ... and needed it.

Because Ranger Alexis Lafreniere deflected in a teammate’s shot with 49 seconds left to make the final score and briefly give the home fans before at last The Mecca turned tomb-quiet save for the few Panthers fans reveling in red.

Lundell is a rising star at 22. Most of us have regrets older than him. He’d had two earlier loose puck at the net but couldn’t cash either before his winning score that was set up when Vladimir Tarasenko’s charge toward the net drew defenders away from Lundell.

The Panthers had tied it 1-1 mid-second on a Gustav Forsling backhanded gem off Igor Shesterkin’s pad. Sam Bennett fed Forsling with a pass pretty enough to be framed in The Louvre.

“We’re a very confident group,” Forsling had said earlier Thursday after the morning skate. “We believe in each other.”

Chris Kreider gave NYR a 1-0 lead just 2:04 into the second period on a short-handed goal -- the second shorty Florida’s power play has allowed this series. Matthew Tkachuk fumbled the puck at center ice resulting in Kreider at top-end speed 1-on-1 with Sergei Bobrovsky, who committed early.

The first period had gone scoreless due mostly to the usual great goaltending on both ends. Rangers led in shots on goal 12-8 but Cats had the best one when Bennett’s close-range backhander caromed off the pipe. Each team failed on its only early power play.

A ticket to crucial Game 5 was commanding $4,000 on the secondary market as the Rangers angled for the club’s first Stanley Cup in 30 years and the Panthers were confident of their first championship in the franchise’s 30-year history.

The series has been so close that it’s been tied or within a one-goal difference for more than 95 percent of play overall.

But a few factors are powering Florida’s Cup hopes.

The penalty kill continues to fuel the Panthers. New York was 0-for-3 on power plays in Game 5, making the Cats 12-for-13 on the kill this series and 30 of the last 32 this postseason.

Shots on goal also have been a huge factor,with Florida leading 37-27 Thursday night and 114-73 over the past three games.

And the third period continues to belong to the Panthers. This postseason 23 of the Cats’ 53 goals have come in the third, and the late period served Florida well again in Game 5.

Now comes a Saturday game that could be an elimination victory of the Panthers ... but could also be the team‘s final home game of the season.

Playoff hockey doesn’t get much better than what this series is delivering.