Cote d'Ivoire seek redemption in clash with Senegal in last-16 at Cup of Nations

Contrasting cultures and form will clash on Monday night in Yamoussoukro when hosts Cote d'Ivoire play the defending champions Senegal for a place in the last eight of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal swept imperiously through their pool beating Gambia 3-0, Cameroon 3-1 and Guinea 2-0.

After overcoming Guinea Bissau 2-0 in the opening game of the tournament, the Ivorians floundered. They lost 1-0 to Nigeria and 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea - their worst home defeat.

Jean-Louis Gasset, the head coach, departed hours before Cote d'Ivoire gained a place in the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams as his bosses at the Ivorian football federation (Fif) scrabbled for a replacement.

An attempt failed to draft in their 2015 title-winning coach Hervé Renard “on loan” from the France women’s team for the rest of the Cup of Nations. Renard's employers - the Federations football francaise - rebuffed the idea.

