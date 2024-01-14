Cote d'Ivoire beat Guinea Bissau to launch party time at Africa Cup of Nations

When Cote d’Ivoire last hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984, it was an eight-team affair needing only the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan’s Plateau distrIct and the Stade de Bouaké.

Fast forward 40 years and both sites are being deployed during the latest iteration of the continent’s most prestigious football tournament which has bulked up to 24 teams

But the Abidjan arena – named after the founding father of Cote d’Ivoire and affectionately called Le Felicia – has lost its status as the national stadium.

That lustre belongs to the 60,000-seat extravanganza 30 kilometres to the north of the economic capital and bearing the name of incumbent president Alassane Outtara

The man himself was revelling in the 200 million euro paean to his wondrousness flanked by Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Nana Akufo-Addo, the presidents of Guinea Bissau and Ghana respectively, as well as a couple of the world’s most powerful football administrators in the shapes of Patrice Motsepe, head of the Confederation of African Football and Gianni Infantino, who runs world football's governing body Fifa.

“Bravo to the prime minister and the government,” Outtara told the fans in the stadium. “We will be here to show the best of Africa … an Africa that works and wins. Good luck to all of the teams taking part. Let the party begin.”

Energy

And some more partying.



