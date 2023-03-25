COTA Xfinity results

AJ Allmendinger led 28 of 46 laps Saturday to win the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas for the second year in a row.

Allmendinger held off William Byron to score his first victory of the year and 16th in the Xfinity Series.

Ty Gibbs placed third and was followed by rookie Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier.

Smith, Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, who placed sixth, and Sam Mayer, who finished seventh, will be eligible for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash next weeked at Richmond after being the top four full-time Xfinity finishers Saturday.

Read more about NASCAR

AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at COTA COTA Truck race results: Zane Smith wins COTA Cup starting lineup

COTA Xfinity Series results originally appeared on NBCSports.com