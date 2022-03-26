Zane Smith took advantage of a costly clash for Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen and Alex Bowman to win Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

During the first lap of the second overtime attempt, Busch was leading when Friesen and Bowman came together while racing for second place on the inside.

Friesen and Bowman then got into Busch as they entered a braking zone, causing all three to go wide and allowing Smith to get through on the inside.

Alex Bowman tries a three-wide pass. Bowman, Stewart Friesen and Kyle Busch collide.@zanesmith77 wins. 😳 (Via @NASCAR_Trucks) pic.twitter.com/pcgD9vXYFS — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 26, 2022

Smith, who took the second OT restart from Row 3, went on to claim his second Truck win of the season (Daytona). He finished 3.5 seconds ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.

Busch led a majority of the race (31 of 46 laps) but could only rally back to third after his run-in with Friesen and Bowman.

Reigning Truck champion Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith completed the top five finishers.

This story will be updated…

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA starting lineup Ryan Blaney wins Cup pole at Circuit of the Americas Sunday COTA Cup race: Start time, lineup, TV info, weather

COTA Truck race results: Zane Smith wins in double OT originally appeared on NBCSports.com