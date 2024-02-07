Here are the costs and issues if you decide to go to the Super Bowl on a whim

If you wake up one day this week and decide to join in the Super Bowl LVIII festivities, we have figured out what you would need to do and how much it would cost to get you to Las Vegas to see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs play in person.

Attending a Super Bowl is usually a once-in-a-lifetime experience that comes with a hefty price tag. Many fans begin planning their trip as soon as their favorite team wins the conference championship, and fans have often saved up for the occasion.

Here is the average breakdown of the cost for any fangoer for the most expensive Super Bowl to date on February 11.

Super Bowl LVIII Flights

Several airlines offer nonstop flights to Las Vegas from various cities across the country for Super Bowl LVIII.

United Airlines has introduced Taylor Swift-themed direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas. The airline has designated the flight number UA 1989, in honor of the singer's birth year and the title of her latest re-recorded album. Additionally, United Airlines will operate a flight numbered UA 2287, which combines Swift's hit song "22" and Travis Kelce's jersey number 87.

Flight tickets from any city nationwide can run from $300 to over $1,000, depending on how close to the event and based on flight availability.

Super Bowl LVIII Hotels

Now that you have booked your flights to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, your next task will be to find a hotel. This might be a challenging task because hotels will be limited availability due to the large number of fans booking their accommodations near The Strip and as close to Allegiant Stadium as possible.

As per KVVU-TV in Las Vegas, the hotels near Allegiant Stadium, like Fairfield Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, and Residence by Marriott, are fully booked for February 9-12.

Staybridge Suites is one of the only hotels near the venue with available rooms, which are listed for an average of $696 per night.

The Strip is entirely booked up, with Fontainebleau, the newest resort hotel, having just a few rooms available for $1,377 per night.

Hotels outside the city are more readily available, with prices ranging from $651 to $202 based on the distance from the city.

Super Bowl LVIII Tickets

According to SeatGeek and TickPick, this year's Super Bowl is expected to be one of the most expensive game on record.

The average ticket prices for the Super Bowl game range from $10,527 to $12,082 on the secondary markets. To put it into perspective, Super Bowl 57's average ticket price was $5,795, according to TickPick.

The most affordable ticket to the game can be found on TickPick, priced at $7,540 inclusive of all fees as of Wednesday morning.

However, the cheapest tickets for Allegiant Stadium are located at a distance from the action.

Below are the least expensive ticket listings available as of Wednesday on the secondary market:

SeatGeek: $5,868 ($7,810 with fees)

TickPick: $7,540 with fees

Ticketmaster: $7,718 ($9,338 with fees)

StubHub: $6,500 ($8,268 with fees)

Gametime: $5,528 ($8,238 with fees)

TicketSmarter: $6,264 ($8,309 with fees)

Vivid Seats: $5,460 ($8,132 with fees)

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl packages

The National Football League's Official Hospitality partner, On Location, has teamed up with the Kansas City Chiefs to offer fans the opportunity to purchase Official Super Bowl LVIII tickets and hospitality packages.

On Location is the official hospitality provider of the Chiefs, and they are working to provide their fans with various purchase options for travel and hotel accommodations in the Las Vegas area.

Official Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII fan party packages through On Location can include:

Official Super Bowl LVIII game day tickets with unmatched views of the field.

Pregame Party with fellow team fans

All-Inclusive Menu Featuring Open Bar

Musical Entertainment

Interactive Games and more

Airfare and/or hotel accommodations

Fans can access purchase options for Super Bowl LVIII by visiting Onlocationexp.com/Chiefs.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the Super Bowl with a Fubo subscription

