After costly penalty, Lions’ Justin Coleman says blame me, not the ref

We’re so accustomed to criticism of the officiating in the NFL that it can be a bit surprising when an NFL player stands up and says, I committed a penalty and the blame for it is on me, not the referee.

But that’s exactly what Lions cornerback Justin Coleman said when asked about a 41-yard pass interference penalty that set up a Colts touchdown in the Lions’ loss on Sunday.

“They’re gonna make their calls based on a split[-second] decision,” Coleman said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I just felt like I could have did a better job of getting my head around a lot sooner and probably playing the ball. It’s nothing the refs did. They made their decision and whatever and I just gotta do better.”

That’s a refreshing response from a player, who took ownership for his own mistake rather than deflecting to the officials. Sometimes the refs deserve the criticism they get, but not always.

