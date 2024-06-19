Costacurta offers Leao advice after Euro 2024 opener display: “He must improve”

Rafael Leao has had a difficult season at AC Milan, there can be no doubt about it. According to Billy Costacurta, though, he has improved, and his display for Portugal in their Euro 2024 opener proves he is still a danger.

Whilst the numbers behind Leao’s season are not as impressive as some in previous years, he still positively contributed to Milan’s season. However, for the contract that Leao has, there is a continuing desire for the Portuguese star to show more.

Of course, being deemed the star of a team makes you more vulnerable to criticism, especially with him being the club’s highest-paid player, but there have been several moments this season where the winger has not proved his value.

There are no concerns from the club about his season, and given the overall season the Rossoneri had it is not a time to point fingers. With Leao happy at the club, it is expected he will improve next season under the management of Paulo Fonseca unless a club matches his release clause in the summer.

After Portugal’s first Euro 2024 fixture, Costacurta spoke on Sky Sport (via Radio Rossonera) about the winger’s performance.

“I didn’t see a positive Leao. However, even in such a strong team made up of individualities, I believe he is the only one who manages to jump the man and create disruption in the opponent’s defence… there was always the double.

“But Leao’s last choice most of the time is not the right one, not the clearest and the most lucid. That’s where he really has to improve, because otherwise… even in such a strong team he is the only one who turns on the light. But then at the last minute, he makes a mistake by crossing where there are no teammates… he always gains a few metres, he would have time to look.

“How do you improve this? By training. I only saw improvements in my teammates when they were training. This year he has grown and I agree, but he hasn’t grown much: he can and must improve because otherwise, he will always remain this.”