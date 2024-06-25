Costacurta names what Milan must do ‘to be able to get closer to this Inter’

Alessandro Costacurta believes there is one department in particularly where AC Milan must show improvements in view of next season and that is the centre-backs.

Milan conceded 49 goals in the league last season and 69 goals across all competitions, which has led to a rather predictable inquest into the defensive department. Injuries certainly didn’t help, but time after time Stefano Pioli’s side appeared wide open in transition.

Speaking to SportMediaset, Costacurta was asked about Milan and in particular the rumours that Rafael Leao can leave plus the defensive struggles that the team had last season, with his comments relayed by MilanNews.

“Leao is Milan’s most important player and I hope he can be so for a long time. It’s clear that he must continue to improve. This year I believe he has improved, not as we all expected, but he has improved,” he said.

“Milan finished second, I wouldn’t want this aspect to be forgotten in the face of teams that were stronger on paper. However, in my opinion, to be able to get closer to this Inter, but above all to a European panorama that Milan fans are used to, they must also focus on some defenders.

“Last year the Milan defenders were not good, especially the central ones. But in a certain sense I think they can make up for it. But there is also a need for experience and in my opinion one man for each department could be the ideal for Milan.”

A report from Tuttosport yesterday stated that Al-Hilal does not seem to be a destination that entices Leao despite the fact that his entourage are in talks with them.