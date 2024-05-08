Costa Mesa City Council unanimously approves hosting of Raiders 2024 Training Camp

Tuesday evening the Costa Mesa City Council held their meeting to decide whether to move forward with an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to hold their 2024 Training Camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. That proposal passed with unanimous approval.

This site hosted the Chargers for their first few years in Los Angeles, so Raiders GM Tom Telesco is quite familiar with the site.

As to the agreement, the Raiders agree to invest $600K in improvements to the grounds to bring it to NFL standards. That work would begin in mid-June.

Rent would be $165K for use of the grounds from July 19 thru August 11.

Additional details as part of the agreement:

Team Junior Training Camp for kids ages 6 to 12

100 tickets for local students to attend an NFL game in Southern California

Donation of outdoor weight training equipment to Costa Mesa High School

A New Mobile Recreation Van for programs in underserved areas, and

A $10,000 donation to a local youth sports team

The Raiders have also agreed to hold public practices.

This agreement is for 2024 only, but has options to return to the grounds in 2025 and beyond.

