The cost of university is soaring – here's where to get a degree for a fraction of the price

This September, the average student graduating from an English university will have £44,940 of debt. Fees are £9,250 a year, plus maintenance costs – the average student rent is more than £500 a month – and the interest on student loans is an eye-watering 7.1pc.

What’s worse, changes to the terms of new “plan 5” loans means that many students will be paying 50pc more as a result – with some paying twice as much as under the old pre-2023 system, according to Moneysavingexpert.com

But there is a way out, although it might involve a short flight.

Going abroad to study is one option for cutting your costs. Undergraduate fees vary significantly between countries and funding options including the possibility of grants or scholarships mean students have the opportunity to reduce the cost of securing a degree.

On top of potential cost savings, living overseas often enhances the university experience. Providing students with the opportunity to explore further afield, and experience new cultures and languages.

Here Telegraph Money takes you through some of the most popular destinations UK students choose to study, a little farther away from home.

Ireland

Although the UK is no longer in the European Union, under the Free Fees Initiative Ireland’s Higher Education Authority pays tuition fees for UK students studying in the country.

However, there are some costs that come with studying in the Republic. Students will probably have to pay an annual contribution fee that can reach as high as €3,000 (£2,500) a year, although these vary between universities and are still considerably cheaper than the UK’s fee cap of £9,250.

On top of this there are, of course, cost of living considerations. University College Cork, in the south of the country, estimates rent, food and other expenses are likely to total between €1,240 and €1,880 (£1,060- £1,606) a month.

Ireland pays tuition fees for UK students studying in the country, but beware the cost of renting in the big cities - David Soanes Photography/Getty

In the capital, University College Dublin suggests a monthly budget of €1,388 - €2,695 (£1,186 -£2,303). Rent is extortionate with the national police force recently issuing a warning about housing scams taking advantage of the shortage of rental accommodation.

A further cost consideration for those studying abroad will be the flights home and, again, here Ireland has an advantage.

Regular flights go between the Republic and the UK, including by low-cost airlines who offer deals as cheap as £20 for a one-way ticket, plus ferry and bus services run both to Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

Funding the study may be trickier. Those going abroad are not able to access funding from Student Finance and will need to rely on other means. Some universities may offer bursaries or scholarships but provision will vary from institution to institution and are in no way guaranteed.

Germany

Germany attracts nearly 400,000 international students a year, with part of the appeal owing to its free tuition.

The country also offers government and non-government funded loan schemes for international students – some with low interest rates – making the move to Europe even more attractive.

However, these cannot be guaranteed and a student visa for the country, a necessity now the UK is no longer in the EU or EEA, still requires applicants to show they have adequate resources available to pay their living costs while studying.

The average living expense is also estimated to be below the UK, with students paying around €1,100 a month (£940), although costs vary from city to city.

It is worth speaking to the university you are interested in about what financing could be on offer before making a firm decision about an application.

Another concern may be the language barrier if you are not a native speaker. However, a search on the dedicated website My German University suggests there are as many as 400 bachelor degree courses taught in English across the country.

France

Like Germany, France has a generous undergraduate offering for non-EU students. The government has committed to funding two-thirds of international students’ tuition fees. As a result, international students are left with around €2,770 (£2,360) a year to pay for a bachelor’s degree, well below the UK’s fee levels.

There are also scholarships and grants available to international students through the French embassy in their own country to help with the cost of living and tuition.

French site Campus France breaks down the average cost of essentials such as transport and groceries, as well as money for hobbies and social activities. Overall it estimates a budget of around €1,000 (£854) a month, although this will be higher for a student living in Paris.

France funds two-thirds of international students’ tuition fees, but Parisian cafe culture still comes at a price - AlexKozlov/iStock Editorial

While not available everywhere, there are universities in France that offer undergraduate degrees taught wholly in English. However, it is worth doing the research to make sure your subject is available if you are not fluent in French.

Australia and New Zealand

Home for the UK summer and back to university in time to soak up the sun on the beach in the southern hemisphere, it is easy to see the appeal of studying in Australia and New Zealand.

However, fees for courses in Australia are some of the most expensive in the world, according to graduate website Prospects.

Students can expect to pay anywhere between $20,000 to $45,000 AUS (£10,000 to £22,610) for an undergraduate degree that typically lasts three or four years.

Neighbour New Zealand has comparable fees averaging $20,000 to $40,000 NZ (£10,000 to £20,000) a year. However, despite launching a free fee initiative for residents, this does not extend to international students opting to study in the country.

Both countries offer a variety of scholarship programmes open to international applicants, but criteria vary and it is worth checking what is available before considering applying.

Furthermore, you will need to be sure you can meet the visa requirements for either country.

In New Zealand you will need to show you have the funds to live in the country for the duration of your studies set at roughly £10,000 a year. Although the cost of the visa itself is as little as £40,

Likewise, students applying to Australia must also show they have the means to afford the cost of living in the country.

And, of course, travel costs for coming home will be significant. Flights to Australia sell for anywhere from £500 to close to £2,000 one way. To reach New Zealand the cost of travel can be as much as £2,200 and requires at least one stop over on the way.

America

On the face of it, choosing to study in the US instead of the UK is unlikely to save you money. Fees in America are substantially higher than in Europe, with annual costs reaching as high as $50,000 (£38,204) for an undergraduate course.

Furthermore, while estimates vary, the average cost of living in the state for a student is thought to be around $1,000 to $3,000 (£783 - £2,350) a month depending on where you are located.

Flying home to the UK can cost anywhere from a few hundred pounds to over a thousand, and will need to be factored into any financial planning for study.

However, it is still the most popular destination in the world for international students and many institutions offer generous scholarship and grant programmes. These often fall under merit scholarships – for outstanding academic achievement, or sports scholarships.

Some universities also have needs-based financial aid on offer to support international students.