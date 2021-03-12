Here is what it will cost the Seahawks to keep Poona Foord with RFA tender amounts being set originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL offseason has been off to a hot start so far with teams around the league making the necessary moves to free up as much cap space as possible before free agency gets going.

In terms of the Seattle Seahawks, they have freed up some cap space through the release of defensive end Carlos Dunlap earlier this week.

On Friday, the NFL announced the exact cost of various RFA tenders for restricted free agents.

Sometime in the coming weeks for Seattle, with the cap space freed up a little bit, they will most likely tender restricted free agent Poona Ford.

2021 Restricted Free Agent Tender Amounts



1st round: $4.766 million



2nd round: $3.384M



Original round: $2.183M



Right of first refusal only: $2.133M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2021

Besides Ford, Seattle has three restricted free agents this offseason:

Shaquem Griffin

Jordan Simmons

Out of those three, Ford is most likely to be hit with a receiver tender offer. Griffin and Simmons will most likely test the free-agent market.

Simmons was unsigned as a non-tendered free agent due to injury concerns and Griffin was waived by the team at the end of training camp and was then later signed to the practice squad.

It ultimately makes the most sense that Ford will get the tender from the team, and will be a huge part of the Seahawks defense this coming season.