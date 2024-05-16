Cost, impact of streaming to watch all Chiefs games outside of Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2024 NFL schedule is out, and streaming is in. Fans can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Peacock, and ESPN+ to watch a Chiefs game or other NFL team between September and February.

If you live in the Kansas City metro, you’ll be able to see a majority of the games broadcasted on television, but if you live outside of the designated market area, you’ll need to get a subscription or two.

“I think [for the NFL] it’s just all about revenue, additional revenue opportunities. You’re trying to find new ways to bring in revenue and the next outlet for that is all these streaming platforms,” said Alex Gold, a host for 610 Sports Radio.

Well, that’s obvious. A 2021 Forbes report said Amazon paid $11 billion to broadcast Thursday Night Football for 11 seasons, while Peacock paid $110 million to air just one playoff game in the 2023 season.

If you’re the type of person who watches most, if not all of the games, you’ll need to pay up.

YouTube TV is $72.99/month. That gets you access to the core four broadcast companies, including FOX. Meanwhile, ESPN+ is $10.99/month, Netflix is $6.99/month, Peacock is $5.99/month, and Amazon Prime is $14.99/month; Amazon is also the only one offering a free 30-day trial.

f you want to watch Sunday games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which goes for $349/year.

When you add all of that up over the course of six months it comes out to a little more than $1,000, to which Gold said, “At what point do you reach a certain limit where it’s too much, right? I think this is testing it a little bit.”

Could this impact how many people attend in-person games? Tickets for Less in Overland Park has thoughts.

“We don’t believe there’s going to be an impact in ticket sales negatively. If anything, it creates reach. It creates more interest and the demand for live events,” said Angela Presnell, the senior vice president of retail and marketing for Tickets for Less. “We’re seeing sales up about five times versus this time last year.” Added Gold, “It’s definitely a sign of where live sports are headed. I don’t know about all television overall, but live sports will continue to shift to these streaming platforms.”

