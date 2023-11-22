Cost of firing Tom Allen would be big. Is the cost of keeping him bigger?

BLOOMINGTON – It has become a strange and perhaps unwelcome quirk of the IU football job that the past four men fired from it won their final Old Oaken Bucket game.

Bill Mallory (1996), Cam Cameron (2001), Bill Lynch (2010) and Kevin Wilson (2016) all signed off their careers at least in part with victory over Purdue (Cameron’s swansong was also a rivalry win, in a rescheduled end-of-season game against Kentucky).

More than a few Indiana fans will ask themselves Saturday whether, win or lose, Tom Allen is about to join that list of program coaches with the word “former” attached to his resume. For Scott Dolson, Indiana’s athletic director and Allen’s boss, there is no easy answer.

Were he to cut ties with Allen now, Dolson’s department would owe its seven-year coach more than $20 million per the terms of his buyout. Remaining guarantees from assistants’ salaries would add some tonnage onto that bill as well.

Dolson would have to wear some of the firing — he was the AD who authorized Allen’s contract restructuring in early 2021, barely more than a year after Allen had signed a second contract as IU head coach.

And Indiana would be starting over in an even more difficult Big Ten than the one that ultimately did Allen in. Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA will join the conference beginning next season, making the path to six wins, for programs like this one, even trickier to navigate.

All to fire a coach who enjoyed more success across a three-year stretch from 2018-20 than anyone since Mallory. Consecutive winning seasons in 2019 and 2020, in particular, landed IU in the national rankings and the national consciousness, Allen’s “love each other” mantra and wholistic approach to roster building gained him (and by extension his program) momentum and admiration not directed toward Bloomington in at least a generation.

Winning at Indiana is hard. Winning with a sense of cultural agency even more so. Allen achieved that at a level not seen since Mallory’s best years.

The cost of firing him, whether in practical, philosophical, economic or competitive terms, would not be small. But then, the cost to keep him might not be either.

Allen’s buyout falls by more than $12 million after the 2024 season, and its terms generally become much more school-friendly from there forward. Even bowl eligibility next year, which would automatically add a year onto the end of the deal, would not necessarily reset the buyout protection Allen enjoys between now and then.

Financially, Dolson will have to weigh that cost against the potential for lost revenue in the form of declining season-ticket sales, depressed gameday revenue and fan disinterest. Is there a point of inflection at which buyout savings and depressed football-specific intake begin to approach one another?

Plus, Dolson’s next major infrastructure project — sweeping renovation of Memorial Stadium — could use momentum on the field to address the aging facility that houses it. That might be a consideration.

And while the impact of the Big Ten’s new media deal is a bit exaggerated, it is potentially a factor as well. The conference’s rights package is not quite as lucrative as originally cast, and league ADs are budgeting for a chunk of that to be redirected to player compensation as and when revenue sharing becomes standard practice. But that isn’t likely for at least another year or two, leaving a potential financial window should Dolson need one.

Perhaps Dolson’s most fundamental concern will be competitiveness, and his confidence Allen can restore it at a level commensurate with IU’s expectations and its players’ ambitions.

After appearances in the Gator and Outback bowls, respectively, across ’19 and ’20, Allen has slumped badly since. The Hoosiers began the 2021 season ranked nationally before a steep fall to 2-10 evaporated much of the good will gathered by those postseason trips.

Allen managed to double that win total last season, defeating rival Michigan State in the process. But the Hoosiers have plateaued from there this year, an early November win against Wisconsin failing to ignite a furious late-season push for bowl eligibility. Indiana has in consecutive weeks lost pivotal games at Illinois and to the Spartans.

Across the past two-plus seasons, Allen’s teams are 3-23 in Big Ten play. A slight underdog Saturday, the Hoosiers have only defeated rival Purdue once in five tries during Allen’s tenure.

This season will conclude, for better or worse, Saturday in West Lafayette. There will be no back door into a bowl game, no postscript beyond the fourth quarter’s final whistle at Ross-Ade Stadium.

When it sounds, it will leave Dolson a decision to make. One game should not swing his decision more than the other 81 Allen has coached at Indiana, but whatever course Dolson chooses, it will not come without complications.

Whatever he decides he must stand firmly behind.

If Dolson opts for change, he must do so decisively. If he elects to retain and empower Allen he must do so with his full throat, and all the resources he can make available. It would be neither fair to the coach nor good for the program to simply carry on the status quo and expect Allen to fix all Indiana’s problems without strengthened infrastructural support.

It will be on Dolson’s convictions the Hoosiers move next, so he must move fast.

