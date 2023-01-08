What will it cost for the Broncos to get Sean Payton from the Saints?

The #Saints want a first-round pick and more. Denver knows this. And is still in the game. https://t.co/zs5p7j9oTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

The Denver Broncos appear to be going after Sean Payton as their next head coach, but since he’s still under contract with the New Orleans Saints, it’s a tricky situation.

If the Broncos are going to replace Nathaniel Hackett with Payton, they’re going to have to provide the Saints with compensation for his services.

It looks like the asking price starts at a first-round pick, but will likely require more, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That’s no surprise, but it’s a steep price to pay for a team that already traded two years worth of premium picks last offseason for quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos do have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft thanks to a trade that send defensive end Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, a selection that originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers. Since that pick is going to come late in the round, it won’t be surprising if the Saints ask for plenty more in return for allowing Payton to coach elsewhere.

Denver does make sense as a destination the Saints would feel comfortable with, considering it’s outside of their division and conference. We’ll see if the Broncos are able to make it happen.

