‘Cosmic baseball’ game played under black light in Virginia

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In Colonial Heights, Virginia this past Saturday, there was a new take on the national pastime – cosmic baseball.

The Coastal Plain League lit up the diamond by playing under black lights, which made their baseballs, uniforms and bats glow in the dark of night.

More New York Sports News

It cost organizers around $100,000 to put together and the first game sold out in just 24 hours. There will be more games later this month.

Watch the video player for the full story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.