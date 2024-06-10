Coscoran into 1500m final but Griggs misses out

Andrew Coscoran (right) was fifth in his 1500m heat, which was won by Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (left) [Getty Images]

Ireland's Andrew Coscoran produced a strong run to qualify for the 1500m final at the European Athletics Championships, but teenager Nick Griggs missed out.

Coscoran faded after leading his heat on the first lap in Rome but his time of 3:38.52 was enough to secure qualification in fifth place.

Norway's reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the heat ahead of the final, which takes place on Wednesday evening (21:26 BST).

Griggs, 19, was 14th with a time of 3:46.66 in his heat, which was won by Great Britain's Neil Gourley.

There was disappointment for Irish duo Phil Healy and Louise Shanahan, who missed out on qualification in the Women's 200m and 800m respectively.

After helping Ireland to a historic mixed relay gold medal on Friday, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley are in action in the Women's 400m final on Monday night (20:50 BST).

Ireland's mixed relay success was followed up by Ciara Mageean's superb gold medal in the Women's 1500m on Sunday.