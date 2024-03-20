COS Sports Notes: Jose Cuello, Cameron Clark named to all-state tournament team

College of the Sequoias’ men’s basketball team, making its first trip to the state finals since 2000, failed in its bid to unseat unbeaten West Valley (33-0), as the Vikings broke an 11-game COS winning streak and beat the Giants 59-51 Sunday at Mt. San Antonio College.

Jose Cuello scored 10 straight points to help propel the Giants to a 27-26 halftime lead. The game was tied 46-46 with 3:41 to go.

Cuello and Cameron Clark were selected to the all-tournament team.

Coach Dallas Jensen’s Giants finished 27-6 overall and 11-3 in conference play. In his five-year COS career, Jensen is now 113-22 overall with a 49-7 conference record.

Softball

The COS softball team has won five games in a row to improve to 19-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Emily Ibarra is the team’s leading hitter with a .400 average. Bailey Bustos is 10-2 pitching and also leads the team in RBIs with 17.

Baseball

The Giants lost two games to Taft last week before routing the Cougars 17-5 Saturday with 20 hits.

Catcher Alex Lopez clubbed two home runs and drove in six. Nicholas Morrelli had a stellar outing in relief and was the winning pitcher, improving to 5-0.

COS will play Merced in a three-game series this week.

Sequoias is 11-12 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

Tennis

The Giant tennis teams have completed their conference dual match season, and will have a non-conference match at Modesto this Thursday.

The women’s team has a 9-3 season record and finished second in the conference to Fresno at 7-2.

The Giant men are 7-4 for the season and were 5-4 in conference matches.

The conference individual tournament will be next week.

Track and field

This week the track team competes in the West Coast Relays at Buchanan High School in Fresno.

COS did well in last week’s Bakersfield College Relays, with the women winning eight events and the men seven. Ivy Miller paced the women by winning the 100- and 400-meter hurdle events.

For the men, Mekhi Sanchez was first in the triple jump, second in the 100 meters and third in the long jump.

