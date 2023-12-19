COS men's basketball wins 5th straight in nail-biter

Make it five straight wins for College of the Sequoias' men's basketball team.

For the third time in seven days, the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association state No. 7-ranked Giants had to withstand an opponent with the ball and a chance to go ahead or tie in the final seconds.

The latest nail-biter came against unranked Cerritos, which had the ball down by three points when Everett May stepped out of bounds with 0.5 seconds remaining in the game before being able to get off a potential game-tying 3-pointer, allowing Sequoias to hang on for a 71-68 nonconference victory Dec. 14 at Porter Field House.

The Giants (9-2) survived shots that would have sent them to a loss during a 68-66 defeat of Butte on Dec. 9 and forced a tie during a 75-72 victory against Antelope Valley on Dec. 8.

"I thought we were a little bit better than last week," Sequoias coach Dallas Jensen said. "We played well, and we made better decisions for the most part throughout the course of the game. I thought we shared the ball well. We had some guys rebound it really well. I can't really complain about too much tonight, but we have to be better at closing out games."

The Giants, who lead by as many as 12 points (61-49) early in the second half, appeared to be headed toward a convincing victory when Jaden Haire (Hanford West High) scored off an assist from Jose Cuello (Harlem, N.Y.) for a 69-60 lead with 3 minutes and 13 seconds left.

Cerritos responded with a 9-2 run, capped by a basket and free throw by Taeo Thomas with 57 seconds remaining to make it a three-point game (71-68).

With an opportunity to make it a two-possession game, Sequoias made a turnover with 38 seconds to play, but Miles Ceballos was off the mark on a jumper at the 9-second mark. The Falcons would not get off another shot, allowing the Giants to hold on.

"The good news is we're learning how to win close games, which is a very valuable thing as the season goes along," Jensen said. "That's great for a young team to have to learn how to win close games, however, I think in all three games we've had double-digit leads. So at some point, we've got to be better down the stretch. We've got to be more efficient, we've got to be better on the glass, and we've got to finish around the rim and make our free throws. Luckily I don't have any hair to lose, but there's a part of me that's stressing out late in these games right now."

Sequoias has won its past three games despite the absence of Jaylon Lee (Las Vegas) and Lazamion McGruder (Canton, Miss.).

Lee has been sidelined with a concussion and then the flu. He's expected to return for the Giants' next game, scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at home against Gavilan. McGruder will miss the rest of the season with an injury.

"The fact that we're 3-0 without maybe the best back-to-the-basket big in the state of California is huge," Jensen said of Lee, who averages 9.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. "I think getting him back brings a completely different element to this team. We're hoping he gets healthy and gets back on the floor soon."

Alex Argandar (Modesto) led Sequoias with 24 points, six assists, two steals and a rebound.

Haire finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block, while Cuello added nine points, four assists, a rebound and a steal.

Davis White (Santa Clarita) contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block; Omari Nesbit (Sacramento) delivered six points, seven rebounds, and two assists; and Cameron Clark (Gwinnett, Ga.) added four points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Giants also received three points, four rebounds and an assist from Kion Hayes (Savannah, Ga.); two points, two rebounds, two assists and a block from Samuel Bazunga (Paris, France); and an assist from James Freeman (Sacramento).

After hosting Gavilan (4-7), Sequoias will be idle for 10 days over the Christmas break before returning to action at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at Diablo Valley (4-6).

The Giants final nonconference home game is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 4 against Hartnell (4-7).

Central Valley Conference play begins Jan. 10 with Sequoias playing at state No. 10 Columbia (11-1). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

