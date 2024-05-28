Coryn Labecki and César Marte Win the 79th Tour of Somerville

Steve Kovarik/Long Tail Productions

The 79th Tour of Somerville saw Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) and César Marte (Work Hard Be Humble) win in a grueling competition marked by wet, challenging conditions. With top national and international cyclists competing in America’s longest-running cycling event, the race delivered high-paced drama and a thrilling finish in Somerville, New Jersey, over Memorial Day Weekend.

How the Races Unfolded

The race started with racers navigating the slick roads carefully, leading to frequent bike changes and minor crashes. Teams like Miami Blazers, DNA Pro Cycling, and LA Sweat played pivotal roles in maintaining the race’s high tempo.

Multiple cash prizes (or “premes”) were awarded throughout the race, including significant contributions from sponsors like Unity Bank and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. These premes kept the intensity high, with riders frequently sprinting for additional prizes.

Steve Kovarik/Long Tail Productions

With two laps to go, teams began to position their sprinters. LA Sweat, Miami Blazers, and DNA Pro Cycling all maneuvered their lead-out trains perfectly. The final lap saw a fierce contest, but Labecki’s timing and power were unmatched as she crossed the finish line in first.

Samantha Schneider of Miami Blazers finished in a close second place, with Camille Desrochers Laflamme of LA Sweat rounding out the podium in third place.

Reflecting on her victory, Labecki expressed her delight, “It was a tough race due to the weather, but my team did an incredible job. We raced strategically and managed to stay out of trouble. I’m thrilled to have won today.”

Bicycling; Trevor Raab

The men’s race began under heavy rainfall, making conditions treacherous. The damp roads led to several crashes, most notably in turn one and along the back straight. Riders frequently visited the pits for mechanical issues and crashes, but the majority managed to stay in the race.

Bicycling; Trevor Raab

With one lap to go, the field was wound up for a monumental finish. Leading teams, including Legion of Los Angeles, Miami Blazers, and Austin Outlaws, prepared to unleash their sprinters. In the end, it was Marte who timed his sprint to perfection. Riding solo without the support of teammates, Marte displayed exceptional power and tactical acumen to cross the finish line ahead of his rivals.

Alec Briggs (Tekkerz) finished in second place. His aggressive racing and positioning throughout the race kept him in contention until the very end. Juan Pablo Zapata (DCC) claimed third place, rounding up the podium with a strong finish.

“I feel really good. Last year I got second place, but today I got it. I love racing in America, and I appreciate all the support my friends have given me,” Marte said after the race.

Bicycling; Trevor Raab

