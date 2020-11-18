Cory Undlin laments not playing more man coverage vs. Washington

In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, the Detroit Lions defense held the visitors to just three points on six possessions. The defense was aided by a fumble and a missed field goal, but the Lions were in good control of the Washington offense throughout the half.

They got there by playing more zone coverage than man coverage. When defensive coordinator Cory Undlin switched it up to playing more man coverage after halftime, the Washington offense perked up.

The Football Team picked up 22 first downs in four second-half drives. They scored on every possession, three TDs and a field goal. Quarterback Alex Smith got into a groove by consistently beating the man coverage on the outside and across the middle of the field.

Yet Undlin believes he should have played more man coverage, not less.

“I don’t know exactly what the numbers are, but yeah, we played a lot of zone in the first half and I played a lot of zone starting the second half,” Undlin said in his press conference on Tuesday. “I probably should’ve played more man in the second half, kind of stayed with the plan there as they kind of went through the no-huddle and then Alex (Smith) was ripping that ball out super quick.”

Undlin continued,

“Looking back on it I could’ve probably changed it up faster than that just to give them another look. We’re going to play man, or we’re going to play zone, whatever I think is going to be the best key to win the game. So, if I can do it again, I probably would’ve played some more man faster in the second half.”

The rookie coordinator noted the pass rush wasn’t as effective in impacting Smith as it had been in the first half, as well as citing a couple of unfortunate penalties that contributed to the issues in man coverage.

Even so, the zone worked well in the first half. The man coverage after halftime most definitely did not. It’s an interesting thought from Undlin that he wished he played even more man coverage, not less, when it was obviously helping Washington’s offense.

