Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov headlines UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi on Aug. 3

Umar Nurmagomedov will get a big opportunity to catapult himself in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings.

Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) draws Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in a UFC Fight Night main event Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, promotion officials announced Monday.

The pair were scheduled to fight last August in the UFC on ESPN 50 main event, but Nurmagomedov withdrew due to a shoulder injury. Sandhagen faced Rob Font instead, shutting him out over five rounds.

Sandhagen, No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie bantamweight rankings, was open to a five-round fight with No. 12-ranked Nurmagomedov next, but wasn’t keen on having to travel half way across the world to face him. Sandhagen enters his fourth straight main event after getting his hand raised against Song Yadong, Marlon Vera, and Font.

Undefeated Nurmagomedov is coming off a unanimous decision win over newcomer Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Fight Night 238 in March.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie