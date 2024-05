Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC on ABC 7

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov battle in a high-stakes bantamweight matchup at UFC on ABC 7.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov preview

Sandhagen (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and Nurmagomedov were booked to fight last August in the UFC on ESPN 50 main event, but Nurmagomedov withdrew due to a shoulder injury. Sandhagen faced Rob Font instead, defeating him by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) remained unbeaten when he scored a unanimous decision win over newcomer Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Fight Night 238 in March.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Nurmagomedov opening up as a -265 favorite over Sandhagen, who’s a +215 underdog.

How to watch Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7

When: Aug. 3

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Broadcast/streaming: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 7.

