Cory McNeill joins Courtney Banghart’s staff as an assistant coach

It’s a great day to be a Tar Heel, as the University of North Carolina women’s basketball program has hired Cory McNeill as an assistant coach.

The announcement came Tuesday morning, with the news popping up on the program’s social channels. McNeil joins the staff with a solid amount of experience, with his last stop being with the East Carolina Pirates, coaching to a conference championship and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2023.

UNC head coach Courtney Banghart is entering her sixth season as the head coach of the program, spoke highly of McNeil in the press release listed below.

“We are thrilled to add Cory to our coaching staff and to the Carolina family,” Banghart said. “He is a proven winner, an experienced and talented coach, a dedicated skill developer, and an impactful recruiter. Cory brings upbeat and positive energy paired with a relentlessly competitive spirit. He will absolutely move our needle and we’re all excited to add this invaluable teammate to our Championship Pursuit.”

It’s fair to say the program will look different next year with UNC’s star Deja Kelly departing for a fresh start with Oregon. So, it makes perfect sense for new staff additions with a new identity being formed within the team.

There’s no telling what next season can have in store for the Tar Heels, but adding McNeil to the staff is a great start.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire