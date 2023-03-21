The Texans are adding a linebacker.

Cory Littleton has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Littleton spent last season with the Panthers, appearing in 15 games with seven starts. He played 61 percent of Carolina’s special teams snaps and 32 percent of defensive snaps.

Littleton entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2016. He went from a special teams ace in his first two seasons to a starting linebacker in 2018, helping Los Angeles advance to Super Bowl LIII.

He then signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Raiders in 2020. He was released last March before signing with Carolina.

In 110 games with 71 starts, Littleton has recorded 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and six interceptions. He’s also recorded several blocked punts on special teams.

Cory Littleton to sign with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk