The Raiders signed linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton as free agents last March and they revisited those deals this week.

Contract restructures have been popular this offseason as teams work to cut their cap numbers for this year while pushing the charges into future seasons that are expected to have a higher cap number. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Raiders have reworked their deals with both linebackers.

Restructuring Kwiatkoski’s contract opens $2.7 million in room while they pick up $4.4 million by kicking some of Littleton’s cap hit into future years.

The Raiders have also released nickel back Lamarcus Joyner and guard Richie Incognito this week. They are expected to part ways with guard Gabe Jackson and trade tackle Trent Brown to the Patriots in other moves that will impact their cap number.

Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski rework deals with Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk