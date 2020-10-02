Cory Littleton expresses frustration for rough start with Raiders

Littleton is frustrated after rough start with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cory Littleton was one of the Raiders’ more valued offseason additions, expected to rebuild a linebacking corps that was lacking in talent. Coming from the Los Angeles Rams, Littleton was lauded for his coverage ability and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He signed a three-year deal with the Raiders worth a reported $35.2 million.

But Littleton’s tenure in Las Vegas hasn’t started out smoothly, as the 26-year-old is the Raiders’ worst-graded player per Pro Football Focus (29.8) and hasn’t been able to be as strong in coverage as he was expected to be. Not one to shy away from criticism, Littleton gave a frank assessment of his first three games in the silver and black.

“The only thing I can do is do what is coached to me and try to put on the best performance I can. So far, it hasn’t been that great,” Littleton told reporters on Thursday (h/t Raiders Wire).

“That’s football. There’s upswings and there’s downswings,” he said. “Hopefully get back on track and be the player I want to be.”

Littleton’s optimism should be of some consolation, but he’ll certainly have to step up if the Raiders want to maintain their winning record.

Especially with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, linebackers proficient in coverage will be extremely valuable for the Raiders going forward.

Tackling has been an issue early for Las Vegas, and that will have to improve with the undefeated Buffalo Bills coming up next on the schedule.