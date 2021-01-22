The Corvette C8.R's Flat-Plane Crank V-8 Just May be the Best Sound in Racing Today

Photo credit: Corvette Racing

From Autoweek

Take a new in-car audio ride with the glorious, championship-winning No. 3 Corvette C8.R driven by Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, and Nicky Catsburg at IMSA's 2020 season finale at Sebring International Raceway, courtesy of Corvette Racing.

Powered by a 5.5-liter V-8 featuring a flat-plane crank, the mid-mounted engine has an audio signature—especially on downshifts—that is unlike anything in motor racing today.